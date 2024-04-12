OnePlus and Oppo want to revolutionise the phone experience with Google Gemini AI

Quick Summary OnePlus and Oppo aim to integrate Google Gemini AI for a better phone experience. The combined company will focus on using AI for efficient computing, real-world perception, self-learning and creativity.

OnePlus and Oppo have announced plans to expand the AI capabilities of their phones through the integration of Google Gemini.

The details came during the Google Cloud Next '24 conference, where sibling companies OnePlus and Oppo confirmed plans to use Google's Gemini models in pursuit of the AI phone all aiming for a better phone experience.

Google Gemini is the evolution of what was previously called Google Bard. It exists in a number of forms, accessible on the web and through the limited release of the Gemini AI app available for Android phones, as well as being a driving technology behind a number of features, particularly on Pixel phones. It's an AI product based on what's known as an LLM – large language model – designed to give you intelligent responses based on user inputs.

There are different versions of Gemini: Gemini Nano will run on a phone (and powers many of the functions on the Pixel 8 Pro for example), Gemini Pro will run on consumer products with Google Cloud support, and Gemini Ultra is the most sophisticated cloud-powered AI solution.

The announcement from Nicole Zhang, general manager of AI Product at Oppo and OnePlus doesn't specify exactly what AI will be doing on the phones, but does say: "Our deep collaboration with Google Cloud throughout our journey is pivotal.

"Google Cloud's open platform capabilities holds profound significance for Oppo's advancement of AI phones."

Stopping short of the specifics, the combined company only goes as far as saying that the integration of Google Gemini AI will play a part in "reshaping the way global users interact with their smartphones".

Focusing on four core capabilities

Oppo has said that its use of AI is going to target four key areas: efficient computing, perception of the real-world, self-learning and creativity. The sorts of functions that were specifically mentioned include "news article summaries, real-time audio content organisation, and creative social media content generation".

That gives some idea of how AI is put to task in some of these areas, but the exact form of these AI experiences remains a mystery. Oppo and OnePlus could offer Gemini AI as a replacement for Google Assistant on one level (a transition that seems to be happening by osmosis on Android devices), but yet to see wide rollout.

But it's more likely that Gemini will be integrated into a range of other software products that Oppo and OnePlus will offer. We've already seen the announcement for AI Eraser from OnePlus and we're sure that there will be a lot more to follow through ColorOS and OxygenOS updates.