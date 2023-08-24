Oppo Find N3 Flip is coming soon and it looks incredible!

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There have been a whole host of foldable phone releases in recent weeks and months. We've seen new devices from a range of brands, including a handful making their first ever appearance in the space.

Now, another is coming – the Oppo Find N3 Flip. In a recent Weibo post, the brand announced that the device is being officially unveiled on the 29th of August, and gave us a taste of what to expect.

The announcement shows off a gold coloured device, complete with the vertical cover display which made the Oppo Find N2 Flip so popular. That sits next to a circular camera mount, with three sensors.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, were hoping that it may include a telephoto lens. That's not something found on any of the top flip phones right now. Even the all-singing, all-dancing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 which was unveiled recently lacks the functionality.

Some rumours have even suggested it could take on the same camera system as the Pro variant of the Oppo Reno 10. If so, that would be a fantastic decision. I've recently been using the standard version and have been thoroughly impressed by the quality on offer.

The camera is also branded with the Hasselblad logo. The two brands have been collaborating on camera technology for a little while now, and should ensure excellent image quality is available.

We haven't seen too many other rumours about this device, so there's still a lot to learn. However, it is expected to come with 67W wired charging, for faster top ups.

It's not the only device which will debut next week, either. They have a new smartwatch coming, too – the Oppo Watch 4 Pro. That features a cool, unique case design, with a squared frame that rises in the middle and drops down at the strap.

That's said to use stainless steel for the case, with a ceramic bottom plate. Don't get too excited though – previous models from this range haven't seen a global release, so it might not be an option for Western markets.

Regardless, it's an exciting announcement. We're less than a week away from learning all about what is coming to the range.