Get 20% off Ooni Pizza Ovens in this 5-day summer flash sale

If you’re a pizza lover and want to get the most out of your garden this year, popular pizza oven company Ooni is having a 5-day flash sale where it’s offering 20% off all its pizza ovens.

Perfect for the warmer months, Ooni is slashing its prices on its bestselling outdoor pizza ovens, taking their prices down to as little as £199.20. If you’re planning on a summer barbeque, an Ooni pizza oven is the perfect accompaniment to your garden and this sale has some of its lowest ever prices.

If you consider yourself to be a pizza connoisseur or you’re looking to ditch the frozen ones, you need an Ooni pizza oven. Ooni is one of the best brands to shop for outdoor pizza ovens and many of their models have made the list in our best pizza ovens (opens in new tab) buying guide.

For a limited time, you can get 20% off wood pellet, gas powered and multi-fuel pizza ovens, plus deals and discounts on pellets, pizza peels, firestarters, burners, thermometers, covers and dough kits.

The Ooni flash sale includes the ever-popular Ooni Fyra 12 (opens in new tab) which is at its lowest ever price of £199.20. We haven’t seen prices like this since Black Friday 2021 so now is the perfect time to take advantage of these cheap prices.

Below, we’ve highlighted the best deals to shop from the Ooni sale (opens in new tab). This sale is running from the 26th - 31st May so you’ll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on an authentic and professional outdoor pizza oven.

(opens in new tab) Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven: was £249, now £199.20 at Ooni (opens in new tab)

For authentic wood-fired pizza, the popular Ooni Fyra 12 Pizza Oven cooks pizzas in 60 seconds and can reach up to 500°C in just 15 minutes. Fuelled by wood pellets, the Ooni Fyra Pizza Oven is lightweight and has foldable detachable legs and chimney, making it easy to transport. As this pizza oven is so popular, there’s limited stock on this model so you’ll have to be quick!

(opens in new tab) Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven: was £299, now £239.20 at Ooni (opens in new tab)

The Ooni Koda 12 is a gas fuelled pizza oven that uses a gas tank to reach high temperatures and cook the perfect pizza. It’s even lighter than the Fyra and as it doesn’t have a chimney, it can fit into the smallest of spaces and pack away easily. The stone baking board that goes inside the pizza oven can also cook and roast vegetables, meats and fish. It’s easy to use and control, plus it has a sleek black and silver design.