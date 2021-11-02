Get 30% off the Ooni Pizza Oven in John Lewis’ early Black Friday deal

According to research conducted by comparethemarket , pizza is in the top three of most popular takeaways ordered by Brits. We’re not surprised at all – who doesn’t love a good pizza?!

However, if you consider yourself to be a bit of a pizza connoisseur or you’re looking to ditch the frozen ones for your own homemade creations, you need a pizza oven. A pizza oven gives your pizza a real authentic wood-fired taste. Enter: the Ooni Fyra 12 Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven.

Lucky for you, the Ooni Fyra 12 Pizza Oven is currently available at John Lewis with 30% off. This is a great early Black Friday deal , even beating out Amazon for the top price this week!

To get this amazing discount before anyone else does, click the link above and head over to the John Lewis website. If you want to know more about the innovative features that the Ooni Fyra 12 Pizza Oven has, keep reading.

Image Ooni Fyra 12 Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven | Was: £299 | Now: £199.20 | Saving: £99.80

The Ooni Fyra 12 Pizza Oven cooks authentic wood-fired pizzas in any outdoor space in 60 seconds and can reach up to 500°C in 15 minutes. Fuelled by wood pellets, the Ooni Fyra Pizza Oven is lightweight and has foldable and detachable legs and chimney, making it easy to transport. View Deal

Why you should buy the Ooni Fyra 12 Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven

Rated as one of the best pizza ovens 2021 by T3 , this single-fuel pizza oven will be popular with any pizza obsessed family and will warm up your Autumn/Winter nights out in the garden. Powered by a wood pellet system, the Ooni Fyra 12 maintains an optimal cooking temperature and is ceramic fibre-insulated to maximise heat retention. The sleek contemporary design has a letterbox opening to help you slide pizzas in and out easily.

Ideal for outdoor parties, the Ooni Fyra 12 is super versatile and can cook meat, fish and vegetables alongside 13-inch pizzas. Weighing in at just 11kg, it’s lightweight and easy to store and transport, with its foldable TPR legs, detachable chimney and pellet hopper.

Whether you want to take it with you on a beach trip or simply fire it up in your back garden, the Ooni Fyra 12 Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven is a great addition to your home. For 30% off, head to John Lewis now to get the best price on this impressive pizza oven.