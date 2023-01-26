OnePlus Pad leaked renders show an interesting rear camera setup

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

OnePlus is gearing up for a big launch in February. We've already seen rumours about the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro, which look like stellar additions to the OnePlus range.

Now, we've got leaked renders of a new device: the OnePlus Pad. We last reported on the Pad way back in 2021, when a trademark was filed for the name. Since then, things have progressed, and, while we don't have full specs, we do have renders of the unit and a handful of spec points to jump off from.

According to OnLeaks (opens in new tab), a popular tech tipster with a prevalent history of leaking design renders, the device will feature an 11.6-inch display and a unibody metal chassis. Let's take a look at the renders.

The most notable feature is the large camera cut-out on the rear of the device. There's no indication of just what might be lurking behind there – nor is there any detail to be found in the imagery – but such a large cut-out would suggest a multi-sensor setup.

Elsewhere, the minimal design remains almost entirely unbroken. The power button sits on the top right, with two volume buttons on the side. The sides themselves appear to be flat, albeit with rounded edges which give the tablet a sleek appearance.

Bezels on the tablet appear relatively slim, and the front-facing camera is centred on the right-hand side, making it perfect for video calls. The same solution can be found in the iPad (10th generation), which was released at the end of 2022.

While it's tough to call based on the information at hand, I'd guess this will be a mid range tablet, set to do battle with handsets like the iPad Air. Other rumoured devices, like the Google Pixel Tablet, look set to hit that price point too.

Wherever it lands, though, it's an excellent addition to the OnePlus product range. It's the last piece of the puzzle for the OnePlus ecosystem, and should allow the company to offer a more robust tech offering across their family of devices.