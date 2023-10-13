OnePlus Open could beat Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in at least one key area

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

OnePlus has officially announced that it will launch its first foldable phone on Thursday 19 October 2023. That's the same day sister-brand Oppo will unveil its version of the same handset, the Find N3.

The OnePlus event will take place after Oppo's though, as it starts at 3pm BST. The Oppo Find N3 Series launch takes place at 07:30 BST earlier that morning.

OnePlus also shared an official look at its new foldable as part of the online invite. It has also created a dedicated space on its website.

The global launch event is taking place in Mumbai, India.

The OnePlus Open could beat Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 on price

According to leaked specifications, the OnePlus Open could be a very valid competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. However, it could even beat its rival considerably when it comes to price.

It is claimed (by German site WinFuture) that the OnePlus Open will cost less than $1,700, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is more than $100 more expensive.

If that turns out to be true (and we have no reason to think otherwise) it'd give those in the market for a new foldable phone food for thought.

After all, the OnePlus Open is set to have a beefed-up Hasselblad camera unit on the rear, with three cameras – 48-megapixel main, 48-megapixel ultrawide, and a 64-megapixel periscope lens.

It will reportedly run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and have up to 16GB of RAM. Storage options could include 1TB of internal space.

Other rumoured specs include an internal 7,82-inch AMOLED display, with a 6.31-inch AMOLED screen on the outside of the phone for use when folded.

There is also a suggestion that it will have a 4,805mAh, but we don't know yet how that will affect battery life or how fast it can be charged.

You can actually find out much more about it by watching the Oppo Find N3 Series launch first, as the Find N3 will have pretty much the exact same specifications and build. That was confirmed by OnePlus CEO Carl Pei last week.

We'll bring you more on the Open and Find N3 in the coming days.