OnePlus Nord 2 CONFIRMED to battle it out with Apple's iPhone SE 2 next year

The OnePlus Nord is getting a bona fide follow-up, according to a trusted Twitter tipster, set to arrive next year.

The first OnePlus Nord saw the company go back to its roots, combining key smartphone features in an affordable package. The handset didn't make it to the US, but did mark the beginning of a new line of smartphones that eschew the eyebrow-raising price tags of premium devices, like the OnePlus 8 Pro, and the more recent OnePlus 8T.

Now Twitter leaker Max Jambor has confirmed that a direct successor is in the works, with the codename Denniz. Jambor often tweets out codenames for devices before they're officially announced, and was on the money with the OnePlus Buds Z last month.

Speaking to PhoneArena, Jambor confirmed that this codename is being bandied about inside OnePlus HQ for the Nord 2, but we don't have any more details on specs, pricing, or which regions it might launch in.

While the US missed out on the Nord, it is getting the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord 100.

We also got wind of another entry in the OnePlus Nord series, dubbed the OnePlus Nord SE (via Android Central). The handset is set to be unveiled in Q1 2021, and is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G, just like the Nord.

Unfortunately, it looks like the OnePlus SE is also going to be skipping a US launch, releasing in India and the EU only.

Source: PhoneArena