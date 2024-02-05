OnePlus 11 and 12 get huge free update that adds Google Pixel-like AI features

The popular Android phone is getting a really sweet new feature

The OnePlus 12 on a grey background
(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)
published

In recent years, the best Android phones have been melting pots of top tech. A combination of quality hardware, software and AI integration have given us devices which look wholly different to those from just a few years ago.

One of the most prominent AI-powered devices is the Google Pixel range. Devices like the Google Pixel 8 Pro have a whole host of features baked in which are led by AI and designed to make life easier for users.

Now, another top handset is joining the fray. The latest software update for the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 handsets has added a host of AI features, likely in a bid to rival other handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra more closely.

The update was spotted by notorious tech insider, Mishaal Rahman, who enjoys a handsome reputation for supplying tech leaks. The update was posted on his Twitter page.

According to the tweet, the brand are bringing a handful of different features to the market. Most notably, that includes a feature called AIGC Remover. That sounds a little like the Magic Eraser on Pixel phones, allowing users to remove objects in the image.

Elsewhere, an AI Summariser tool should help to generate call summaries. That extracts key information from call logs, to offer users a snappier way to gain information.

That same technology can also be used to summarise articles. Users can gain a summary with just one tap, with the AI extracting key information to craft a shorter read.

It's a significant upgrade. The OnePlus 12 was already one of the hottest devices on the market for me, offering great usability and a top notch camera. Adding in a host of AI-based tech to help with daily use is only going to make it even better.

Will it be enough to make it the best phone of 2024? Only time will tell...

Staff Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer. 

