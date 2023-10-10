One of LG's best 65-inch OLED TVs of 2023 just dropped to its lowest-ever price

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I've been fortunate to review some of the best OLED TVs in 2023 – and while at the high-end the likes of LG's G3 OLED are impressive, if you're looking for one of the best OLED TVs or most people (i.e. one that's on a stand-mount, not with a wall-mount only in the box), then the LG C3 OLED has just dropped to its lowest-ever price.

That's part of the Amazon Big Deal Days, a two-day sale that kicks off today (Tuesday 10 October), which I ultimately think of as 'Amazon Prime Day 2'. It's an opportunity to shop for some of the best Prime TV deals, with this 2023 LG OLED set a particular highlight if you're in the market for one of the best 65-inch TVs.

LG C3 OLED 65-inch: was £2,899 , now £1689 at Amazon.co.uk

The update to 2022's award-winning LG C2 OLED, the newer C3 isn't massively different – but is a highly accomplished set that's among the best you can buy right now. What we've been waiting for is a price drop that makes it worth jumping on, which is exactly what Amazon has managed to do right now.

So what's the big difference between the LG C2 OLED and LG C3 OLED? Well, the C3 is marginally brighter overall, and that's about the biggest difference. If it ain't broke, why fix it? Plus, whilst I've been browsing Amazon, it's clear that the 65in C2 OLED is now out of stock, making way for the newer, better set as the best buy.

Where the best OLED TVs really impress is with handling dark room conditions, as OLED's self-emissive technology can really show off its perfect high-contrast output, where black sits against white with no light bleed or haloing. It's really a sight to behold and the LC C3 OLED is the master at it.

I've verified the 65-inch LG OLED C3's price is at its lowest-ever using independent site CamelCamelCamel, which even as recently as September was over £300 more. I think that's a decent saving, and if I was buying an OLED TV right now I'd be deciding between this LG, the Panasonic MZ2000 or the Philips OLED+908 – the other two being much pricier, so the LG may well have the win here...