Nvidia RTX 3090 in stock now, but for eye-watering prices

Here’s a bit of good news for you: Overclockers UK seems to have stock of the Nvidia RTX 3090 available to buy right now. Several cards from companies like Palit, Zotac, and Inno3D seem to be available with at least double digit stock reported by the site. As with all gaming tech right now, we suspect you’ll have to move quickly before they all go.

The only downside seems to be that these are third-party cards which are slightly more expensive than the RTX 3090 Founders Edition models. That’s not bad news, as these cards are often better performing than the Nvidia badged models, and they tend to have great cooling, which should let them boost for longer and perhaps even faster than FE cards.

And of course, it goes without saying that the RTX 3090 is Nvidia’s highest spec GPU in the consumer space. These aren’t day-to-day gamer cards, although they will of course be fantastic for that. These are productivity machines, and fantastic for people who work in video production, or who need a GPU that can do anything you throw at it.

Palit GeForce RTX 3090 Gamerock OC 24GB | £1,899.99

The 3090 is an absolute beast of a graphics card and Palit's Gamerock OC card offers a high boost clock of 1845Mhz wich screams power. Then takes that performance and vomits weird RGB all over it. Still, Palit cards are usually fantastic and if you need this power it is currently in stock. View Deal

Inno3D GeForce RTX 3090 iCHill 24GB | £1,759.99

A bit more affordable than Palit's Gamerock, the Inno3D still gets you that glorious RTX 3090 power and in a well-cooled package that looks very respectable View Deal