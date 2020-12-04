Nvidia RTX 3070, 3080 and 3090 stock checker: the best way to grab a card TODAY

We think it fair to say that the launch of Nvidia's new RTX 30-series cards has been pretty much a disaster for PC gamers. There is, quite simply, a monumental shortage of the new RTX 3070, 3080 and 3090 graphics cards available, which is something being exacerbated by scalper groups using AI reseller bots to buy up large swathes of them and hold them hostage behind massively inflated prices.

Luckily, though, a group of developers have decided to help PC gamers the world over out and have designed their very own AI stock checking bot that automatically checks stock and unit amounts for the Nvidia RTX 3070, 3080 and 3090 at US and Canadian retailers.

The bot's work can be viewed right now, live and for free, over on the Falcodrin Twitch stream, which is also embedded directly below.

What makes this AI bot checker so useful is that stops gamers having to constantly bounce around between stores desperately trying to find one that just happens to have just got a stock of new RTX 30-series cards. Gamers can just watch as every second the bot reports back in with updated information on graphics cards stock.

The live Twitch stream also has useful updates posted, too, such as how retailers are notifying PC gamers as to when their new stock will drop. For example, right now Newegg is tweeting in advanced of dropping any new units, and the bot also tells games when a card is in stock but has had its price elevated by greedy retailers looking to make a quick buck.

While there is of course still a large uphill battle to land a new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 3080 and 3090 series card, and for RRP, thanks to this community AI stock checking bot and notification service (there are audio alerts built in, too!) a few more loyal PC gamers will have a merry Christmas this year.