Nutribullet launches blender starter kits and smoothie fans are going to love them

QUICK SUMMARY Nutribullet has just launched new starter kits for its 600 Series and Magic Bullet blenders. The four-piece kits provide everything you need to get started making homemade smoothies and soups, plus they’re incredibly affordable. The Nutribullet starter kits are available to buy now with prices starting at £34.99.

Nutribullet has revealed two new starter kits to its line-up of the best blenders . The brand has upgraded its popular 600 Series and Magic Bullet into four-piece starter kits, to help beginner smoothie makers get started on their health journey.

Nutribullet is one of the most well known blender brands on the market, offering a full range of affordable and powerful blenders for all types of cooking and meal preparation tasks. Its 600 Series, known as the Original in the States, has always been a firm fan favourite, and now, Nutribullet has expanded it into a starter kit for people aiming to make healthier choices.

Both the 600 Series and Magic Bullet starter kits come with four pieces, including base, blade and cups, for quick and easy blending. The 600 Series – which holds the top spot in our best Nutribullet guide – now comes with the High Torque Power Base, Extractor Blade and Tall Cup, all of which is powered by the 600W cyclonic motor with 20,000 RPM that breaks down ingredients without pulp.

The 600 Series Starter Kit has been made even easier to use, as the entire design is buttonless, so all you have to do is load and lock your cup onto the blade and base, and push down to make your smoothies. It’s petite and compact so it takes up hardly any room in your kitchen, and despite its size, it can easily crush ice and shred peel without breaking a sweat.

(Image credit: Nutribullet)

In comparison, the Magic Bullet Starter Kit comes with a special stainless steel Cross Blade which allows it to blend and crush more ingredients. As an all-in-one device, it can act as a mixer, blender and food processor, so it can replace three of your kitchen appliances in one.

Unlike the 600 Series, the Magic Bullet has more blending modes to play with, including a pulse function which can chop foods like onions, garlic and vegetables, and make dips with chunkier textures, like salsa. It can also grind coffee beans and make homemade baby food.

The Nutribullet starter kits are available to buy now at Nutribullet , with the 600 Series costing £59.99, and the Magic Bullet is priced at £34.99.