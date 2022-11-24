Nothing Phone drops to lowest-ever price this weekend only

Now here's a Black Friday deal that's hard to ignore if you've been eyeing up one of the best Android phones of 2022: the Nothing Phone (1) has a tasty discount as part of the sales. There's £50 off, whichever RAM/storage option you want to buy. 

Nothing, the company founded by former OnePlus head honcho, Carl Pei, launched its first phone, the aptly named Nothing Phone (1), back in July of this year. I reviewed the handset and thought it was one of the most interesting for some time, thanks to its Glyph lighting system.

Nothing Phone 1 (128GB): was £399, now £349

Nothing Phone 1 (256GB): was £449, now £399

It's rare to find something truly new in the phone market these days, but that's what the Nothing Phone (1) is all about. Its light-up Glyph system can communicate different notifications with different patterns and it has a distinctive visual skin over its Android operating system too. If you want unique, Nothing is the one. 

There have been a variety of flagship phone deals this Black Friday: from the Oppo Find X5 Pro besting the Galaxy S22 Ultra's asking price at the top-end of the asking price pyramid, down to the much more affordable Google Pixel 6a also receiving a mega price-cut for the sales. 

If you're after budget then the Google option might tempt you over the Nothing Phone (1) discount. But, as ever with these things, it's a time-limited deal on the Phone (1), with Nothing only officially pushing this promotion until the end of 28 November (best known as Cyber Monday). Best make up your mind pronto before everything sells out.

