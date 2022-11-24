Nothing Phone drops to lowest-ever price this weekend only

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Now here's a Black Friday deal that's hard to ignore if you've been eyeing up one of the best Android phones of 2022: the Nothing Phone (1) has a tasty discount as part of the sales. There's £50 off, whichever RAM/storage option you want to buy.

Nothing, the company founded by former OnePlus head honcho, Carl Pei, launched its first phone, the aptly named Nothing Phone (1), back in July of this year. I reviewed the handset and thought it was one of the most interesting for some time, thanks to its Glyph lighting system.

(opens in new tab) Nothing Phone 1 (128GB): was £399 , now £349 (opens in new tab) Nothing Phone 1 (256GB): was £449 , now £399 (opens in new tab) It's rare to find something truly new in the phone market these days, but that's what the Nothing Phone (1) is all about. Its light-up Glyph system can communicate different notifications with different patterns and it has a distinctive visual skin over its Android operating system too. If you want unique, Nothing is the one.

There have been a variety of flagship phone deals this Black Friday: from the Oppo Find X5 Pro besting the Galaxy S22 Ultra's asking price at the top-end of the asking price pyramid, down to the much more affordable Google Pixel 6a also receiving a mega price-cut for the sales.

If you're after budget then the Google option might tempt you over the Nothing Phone (1) discount. But, as ever with these things, it's a time-limited deal on the Phone (1), with Nothing only officially pushing this promotion until the end of 28 November (best known as Cyber Monday). Best make up your mind pronto before everything sells out.