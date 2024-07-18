Nothing planning yet another new phone launch soon – the Phone (2a) Plus

Quick Summary Nothing has sent out a save the date for the launch of the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus. No details are given, but we will find out everything on 31 July 2024.

Nothing, the brand with a mission statement of making technology transparent (both physically and metaphorically), has had a bumper 12-months. Not only has it launched a sub-brand called CMF, including a new budget handset in the CMF Phone 1, but has also expanded into mid-range phones with the Nothing Phone (2a).

Now the company has confirmed there's even more to come.

The London-based tech company has sent out a save the date, confirming that it is about to announce the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus. The date is given as 31 July 2024, while the image is open to interpretation. It looks like the sort of ribbon detail that's seen on the back of the Nothing Phone (2a), but equally, I think it looks like vinyl from an old record.

No other details are given, which leaves us in the realms of rumour and speculation about what this phone might offer.

Plus. More. Extra. Get ready for Phone (2a) Plus on 31 July. pic.twitter.com/AP7JEy8D94July 18, 2024

The Nothing Phone (2a) launched with a 6.7-inch display. This is normally where Plus phones go, expanding the screen size. That, however, seems a little unlikely because you'd end up with a phone that was too large to manage.

That would suggest that we're going to see an expansion of features in another area instead. That could be power, it could be the camera, it could be the battery.

Changing the battery would require a larger device, so a new design, but switching around the camera from the twin 50-megapixel cams already offered would be feasible, to boost the performance over the existing main and ultrawide.

The Nothing Phone (2a) is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 and that could be upgraded for a Snapdragon model instead, bringing more power, but at a higher price too.

So that perhaps leads us to something else. Nothing has already been having a little fun with the Nothing Phone (2a). It released a Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition, as well as Community Edition phone, suggesting that the design of this device allows for some flexibility.

Could it be that the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus has some design tweaked? Perhaps that will see an increase in the Glyph Interface on the rear of the phone. It reduced the number of Glyph elements on the rear compared to the Nothing Phone (2), so perhaps we'll see more on the rear of a Plus phone?

What's remarkable is that we don't know what the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus will offer – and that's rare in a world where new phones leak all the time. Hopefully, 31 July will bring a surprise for us all.