New Nothing Phone (2a) renders are much closer to the real deal

Quick Summary Leaked renders of the Nothing Phone (2a) reveal a mid-range phone with transparent design, squared frame, and reduced Glyph Interface before its March release. They match the design shown on the wall behind founder Carl Pei during a recent online broadcast.

New images claiming to show the design of the Nothing Phone (2a) have surfaced online, just weeks before the phone is due to launch.

We've previously seen images claiming to be the Nothing Phone (2a), but now it looks like we're closer to the final device.

When former co-founder of OnePlus, Carl Pei, set out the premise of Nothing, it was about rethinking how technology worked, aiming to make the device blend into the background rather than being a barrier to what it offered. The result has been a run of devices that are keenly designed, sporting unique features like transparency.

That's something that's reflected in these new renders of the Nothing Phone (2a), too.

Revealed by Smartprix and @OnLeaks, the latest images are a fusion of elements we've seen on previous leaks - particularly focusing on the centralised camera on the rear. This carries three Glyph Interface elements, while the rest of the phone has characteristic visible bolt heads, ribbons and other geeky gubbins.

The Nothing Phone (2a) appears to have a squared metallic frame with a flat display including a punch-hole camera. As an entry into the mid-range section, the Nothing Phone (2a) could be one of the best cheap phones for 2024, if it looks like this.

What do we know about the Nothing Phone (2a)?

The Nothing Phone (2a) will be announced on 5 March and the company has already confirmed that it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro.

This is a tweaked version of the Dimensity 7200 that was announced in 2023, with Nothing claiming to have selected this hardware because it offered great power and efficiency - i.e., performance - in the mid-range segment.

Nothing will also introduce software called Smart Clean that's designed to basically defrag your device to optimise storage and maintain the phone's speed over time. Beyond that, Nothing hasn't confirmed much else, but we're expecting a couple of details to drop before launch, especially with Mobile World Congress on the horizon.

Rumours suggest that we're going to be seeing a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a pair of 50-megapixel cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging. Much of Nothing's efforts to differentiate its devices have focused on the software experience, aiming for a clean and highly-stylised interface.

Certainly, with a number of devices in the mid-range coming with a fair amount of bloat, Nothing's biggest rival is likely to be the Pixel 7a, although we're expecting the Nothing Phone (2a) to be more affordable.