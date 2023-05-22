Nothing Phone (2) will get a serious camera upgrade, says Carl Pei

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The launch of the Nothing Phone (2) is expected soon, and the brand CEO, Carl Pei, has taken to Twitter to share some more information about the new premium handset. The new model looks set to pack a host of extra features compared to the original Nothing Phone (1).

First things first – Pei has confirmed that the Phone (2) will pack the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. This had been heavily rumoured before, with a recent Geekbench listing even showing the processor, too.

Pei said that there were a number of reasons for choosing this particular processor. First is the performance – the 8+ Gen 1 is expected to give double the loading speeds of the processor found in the Phone (1). On top of that, Pei claims there will be an 80% boost to overall performance, as well as better battery life and camera performance.

Speaking of the camera, there's a few new features there, too. The Phone (2) will pack Raw HDR and 4K recording at 60fps. That, Pei says, is only possible thanks to the new processor, which captures over 4,000 times more camera data than the one in the Phone (1).

Pei closed his thread by singing the praises of the 8+ Gen 1, stating that it had been tested to perfection, with continuous optimisation over its lifespan. He went on to say, "We prioritise user experience over being first in the specs race. Sometimes the latest technology comes at a cost which isn't always justified from a user benefit standpoint."

It's an interesting stance from Nothing. Many people – myself included – questioned the decision to choose the older chip over the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Personally, having used devices with both, I think the difference is noticeable – certainly enough to justify the added cost on a shiny, flagship phone.

That doesn't make the older processor a lost cause, though. As Pei noted, there are still several points of marked improvement over the Phone (1), which should set the Phone (2) up to be a compelling Android phone.