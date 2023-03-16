Nothing Phone (1) users just got another cool free upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Nothing Phone (1) has ascended to a cult classic status recently. Part fashionable minimalism, part capable technology, the Nothing Phone is undoubtedly one of the best cheap phones on the market right now.

Never one for the conventional approach, Nothing OS 1.5 – the brands' take on Android 13 – was publicly released last month, some four months after it was announced by Google. But a slower first release hasn't stalled the company from swiftly offering a further boost for users.

Nothing OS 1.5.3 is making its way onto devices as we speak. The latest update brings a host of bug fixes and security patches, as well as some other cool features. In a tweet (opens in new tab), Nothing said that the new patch would have, "faster app loading speeds and improved battery life" among other upgrades.

And according to a full changelog shared on Reddit (opens in new tab), that's not all. Transitions and animations are given a refresh, with pop-up windows looking smoother and the fingerprint transition between the always-on display and the regular home screen getting a boost, too.

Plus, there's a selection of new wallpapers and added support for the upcoming Nothing Ear (2) wireless earbuds, which look set to be unveiled on the 22nd of March. And, for gamers, there's added support for manually adding games to your Game Mode account.

That promised battery life enhancement comes courtesy of a new algorithm for memory management. Nothing say that it will reduce app opening times by over 35% and lower the CPU consumption, to improve the overall battery life.

It's a great boost for Nothing Phone users. Getting something for free is always fun, and the wallpapers will definitely be appreciated by those looking for a visual refresh. But an algorithmic change to improve battery life isn't just a quirky design change – that's a fundamental upgrade that makes the handset a much more appealing option for users.