Not seeing progress in the gym? You’re probably making these five mistakes

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

You’ve been training four times a week and cleared up your diet, but you’re still barely seeing any progress in the gym. Why?

For starters, it’s important to remember that progress is never a linear process, especially when it comes to the gym. You’re always going to see fluctuations, with some days better than others, which can be down to things as simple as a lack of sleep. But fitness app founder, Krissy Cela, has shared some basic mistakes that you could be making, which is really throwing your training off course, more than you know. Sort these and let the changes begin.

A post shared by Krissy Cela (@krissycela) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

1. You’re not progressively overloading

This is where you either increase the volume of reps you do per workout (even if it’s one), or increase the weight. It’s key to increasing muscle size and endurance. Without putting additional stress on the muscles and tearing the tissue, they just won’t grow.

2. You need to eat more protein

Studies have proven that consuming enough protein helps us feel fuller for longer, which can stop you from snacking, and also helps with recovery. Foods high in protein include lean meats, eggs, yoghurt, tofu and cheese. No clue where to start? Here's a breakdown of how many grams of protein you should consume a day. But another quick way you can easily incorporate more protein into your diet is with a protein powder .

3. You’re not tracking your weights

You may think you have an amazing memory and can remember it all in your head, but you won’t. Why is it important? Knowing what you did the previous time you trained gives you a goal to beat the next time you do it, which will help you with your progressive overloading.

4. You have zero structure to your training plan

As with any goals in life, you usually set out a structure to get where you want to be. You can’t just completely wing it and it’s exactly the same with your workouts. Structure gives you targets, and reaching those targets makes it easier to see where progress has been made.

5. You’re not doing any compound exercises