The North Face 40% off Black Friday sale amps up with an extra discount code at ASOS

On the hunt for a North Face Black Friday deal? The official Black Friday sale has begun, and there's 20% off orders above £170. If you're not planning on spending that much, however, there are a few other ways to save: Blacks, ASOS and Millets all have up to 40% off on men's and women's clothing and footwear, as well as outdoors equipment, while John Lewis and ASOS have discounts around 20% on a range of products. Browse the sales below.

The North Face is known for making great quality outdoor products that look equally cool when worn around the city. Specifically, it makes some of the best waterproof jackets around. But at RRP they are, dare we say it, a tad overpriced. Which it's why it's worth making the most of shopping events like this. We'd count them amongst this year's best Black Friday deals so far. Read on for our pick of the top offers to catch our eye...

The North Face deals: Men's clothing

The North Face Dryzzle Futurelight Insulated jacket: was £300, now £180 at ASOS (save £120) The North Face Dryzzle Futurelight Insulated jacket: was £300, now £180 at ASOS (save £120)

The waterproof, breathable Dryzzle jacket will keep the rain reliably out, but also packs up small to stash in a bag, making it ideal for changeable British weather. This three-layer design combines a soft, recycled, stretch-woven face and recycled, stretch-knit backing for warmth and comfort.

The North Face Mountain Athletic joggers: was £80, now £56 at ASOS (save £24) The North Face Mountain Athletic joggers: was £80, now £56 at ASOS (save £24)

Use code BFDEAL15 for an extra 15% off! These North Face joggers have an elasticated waist and adjustable cuffs, plus ripstock knee panels. Super cool for chilling out in.

The North Face Tekware T-shirt: was £45, now £27 at ASOS (save £18) The North Face Tekware T-shirt: was £45, now £27 at ASOS (save £18)

Plus an extra 15% off with code BFDEAL15! The Black Friday sales are a great opportunity to buy good quality basics, like Tees, on the cheap. This stylish North Face one has a higher neck and raglan sleeves.

The North Face Men's Saikuru Insulated Jacket: was £200, now £160 at Blacks (save £40) The North Face Men's Saikuru Insulated Jacket: was £200, now £160 at Blacks (save £40)

The Saikuru jacket is made with windproof fabric and Heatseeker insulation to keep you protected from the coldest weather. A padded collar makes things even cosier. The simple but stylish design is 20% off at Blacks right now.

The North Face Men's Drew Hoodie: was £70, now £55 at Blacks (save £15) The North Face Men's Drew Hoodie: was £70, now £55 at Blacks (save £15)

Ideal for lounging around or throwing on as an extra warm layer, this North Face hoodie is a great choice for around the house as well as out and about. It's made from 100% cotton, with a cosy hand warmer pocket, and there's 21% off at Blacks right now.

The North Face McMurdo Parka: was £420, now £335 at Blacks (save £85) The North Face McMurdo Parka: was £420, now £335 at Blacks (save £85)

Fully waterproof, breathable, and ultra warm thanks to 550 fill down insulation, the North Face McMurdo Parka is your weapon against the elements this winter. It's also ultra-stylish, with cosy hood with detachable fur trip, plus plenty of pockets for stashing essentials. And right now there's 20% off at Blacks.

The North Face Men's Junction Insulated Jacket: was £115, now £90 at Millets The North Face Men's Junction Insulated Jacket: was £115, now £90 at Millets

This stylish, lightweight insulated jacket is packed with recycled synthetic padding to lock in your body heat and keep you cosy when the temperatures drop. Head to Millets for 22% off.

TNF Men's Sport Long Sleeve Top: was £65, now £45.47 at Blacks (save £20) TNF Men's Sport Long Sleeve Top: was £65, now £45.47 at Blacks (save £20)

Whether to wear along to work out in or don as a base layer, this North Face long sleeved top is a great choice. The torso is mapped with ventilating ridges and perforations to ensure maximum breathability and keep your core just the right comfortable temperature.

The North Face Men's Resolve Waterproof Jacket: was £100, now £67.97 at Millets The North Face Men's Resolve Waterproof Jacket: was £100, now £67.97 at Millets

Head to Millets for a £32 discount on this waterproof, windproof, breathable North Face Jacket. Be sure to add the code NOV15 to knock the extra saving off on the Blue version. Sadly, that one's only available in Small, but you can still get 21% off the Black version, which has a wider range of sizes available.

The North Face Saikuru Gilet: was £160, now £125 at Blacks (save £35) The North Face Saikuru Gilet: was £160, now £125 at Blacks (save £35)

For those times when you want a cool breeze on your arms, but feel like keeping your torso warm, a gilet is the item of clothing you should reach for. This Saikuru gilet has a high collar, streamlined fit, and water-repellent coating to repel showers.

The North Face deals: Women's clothing

The North Face 100 Glacier cropped fleece: was £50, now £30 at ASOS (save £20) The North Face 100 Glacier cropped fleece: was £50, now £30 at ASOS (save £20)

It's more for looking cool in the city than hitting the countryside, unless you're happy with a chilly midriff, but if that appeals then this cool cropped North Face fleece with 1/4 zip is currently 40% off at ASOS, with an extra 15% off when you add the code BFDEAL15 at checkout.

The North Face K2rm jacket: was £180, now £108 at ASOS (save £72) The North Face K2rm jacket: was £180, now £108 at ASOS (save £72)

Plus and extra 15% with code BFDEAL15! Head to ASOS for a massive deal on this waterproof, windproof and breathable jacket. It's inspired by original'94 design, and full of urban cool.

The north Face legging shorts: was £30, now £18 at ASOS (save £12) The north Face legging shorts: was £30, now £18 at ASOS (save £12)

Plus an extra 15% with code BFDEAL15! These legging shorts are a brilliant basic, and with over 40% off, they're super cheap right now too. A body-con fit and hight waist make these great for sport (or just relaxing in).

The North Face Women's Artic II Parka: was £360, now £285 at Blacks (save £75) The North Face Women's Artic II Parka: was £360, now £285 at Blacks (save £75)

Wrap up warm this winter in the North Face's ultra snuggly parka, currently 21% off at Blacks. It's stuffed with Heatseeker Eco synthetic insulation to keep the heat securely in. There's a fully adjustable hood with a removable fake-fur trim, stormflap closure on the main zip and rib-knit cuffs to stop the cold air creeping up your arms.

The North Face Aconcagua down jacket: was £180, now £140 at Blacks (save £40) The North Face Aconcagua down jacket: was £180, now £140 at Blacks (save £40)

This down jacket delivers supreme warmth without bulk. The fill is a mix of responsibly sourced goose down and Heatseeker Eco synthetic insulation, and the face fabrics are engineered to keep wind chill out. Finally, a DWR finish to repel light showers. Head to Blacks for 22% off.

The North Face Osito cropped sherpa fleece: was £60, now £36 at ASOS (save £24) The North Face Osito cropped sherpa fleece: was £60, now £36 at ASOS (save £24)

Made with cosy sherpa fleece, this cropped Osito jacket has a high neck, and 1/4 zip. It's exclusive to ASOS, with a 40% discount, plus an extra 15% off with code BFDEAL15.

The North Face Women's Grivola jacket: was £160, now £125 at Millets (save £35) The North Face Women's Grivola jacket: was £160, now £125 at Millets (save £35)

The Grivola jacket has cosy baffle insulation and a high neck for tackling the windiest weather in comfort. Head to Millets for a 22% discount on this winter essential.

TNF Women's Presena Ski pants: was £160, now £81.57 at Millets (save £79) TNF Women's Presena Ski pants: was £160, now £81.57 at Millets (save £79)

Hitting the slopes this year? TNF Presena Ski pants are majorly discounted at Millets – don't forget to add code NOV15 to unlock that extra 15% discount (that's nearly 50% off). These have Heatseeker Eco insulation and Stretchvent gaiters to keep you warm and comfy on the slopes.

The North Face Women's Aphrodite Capri: was £55, now £33 at Blacks (save £22) The North Face Women's Aphrodite Capri: was £55, now £33 at Blacks (save £22)

For walks in milder weather, the North Face Women's Aphrodite Capri pants are an ideal choice. They're designed to be comfortably stretchy, highly breathable and lightweight. There's a water-repellent finish and 'FlashDry' technology to wick away sweat. Everything you need from a pair of walking trousers, and with 40% off at Blacks.

The North Face deals: accessories

The North Face Jester Backpack: was £70, now £42 at ASOS (save £28) The North Face Jester Backpack: was £70, now £42 at ASOS (save £28)

Extra 15% off with code BFDEAL15! Head to ASOS for this backpack with 40% off. It comes with plenty of handy features, from the padded back and straps to the bungee system to attach things to the front, to the internal laptop sleeve and mesh side pockets. An ideal daily backpack.

The North Face Montana FutureLight ETIP gloves: was £75, now £44.97 at Blacks (save £31) The North Face Montana FutureLight ETIP gloves: was £75, now £44.97 at Blacks (save £31)

Get 40% off these these North Face gloves, built for skiing, snowsports or just cold winter days. They're waterproof yet breathable, durable and – most importantly – ultra warm. The ETIP functionality means they'll work with your touchscreen devices, too.

The North Face Etip gloves: was £35, now £20.80 at Millets The North Face Etip gloves: was £35, now £20.80 at Millets

Beat the chill this winter with a pair of TNF Etip gloves. They have touchscreen-friendly fingertips and silicone grip on the palm to stop your phone slipping out of your hand. 4-way stretch provides a comfy, close fit. Sadly only the Small is in stock at Millets, but you'll find Medium for a slightly lower discount at John Lewis.

TNF Router 40L day sack: was £135, now £101 at Millets TNF Router 40L day sack: was £135, now £101 at Millets

The Router backpack combines robustness for the great outdoors alongside city-friendly features. This day sack is built with tech-heavy trips in mind, ad includes a dedicated, padded storage for your laptop and tablet, plus a separate zipped pocket for stashing cables and chargers. Head to Millets for 25% off.

The North Face Base Camp Duffel Roller: was £240, now £180 at Blacks (save £60) The North Face Base Camp Duffel Roller: was £240, now £180 at Blacks (save £60)

The North Face's iconic Base Camp duffel bag now has wheels, to make it that much easier to manouvre around (there's also a shoulder strap and side handles!). It has a generous capacity of 97 litres, with zipped internal and external pockets to store all your valuables. Compression straps help keep things compact.

The North Face Recycled Beanie: was £25, now £18.47 at Blacks (save £7) The North Face Recycled Beanie: was £25, now £18.47 at Blacks (save £7)

Keep your noggin warm with this simple but useful beanie. It's made from 100% recycled fabric, with a close knit design to keep warmth locked in. A classic. Knock 26% off the price of the charcoal colourway at Blacks for Black Friday.

The North Face company hails from California (the logo draws inspiration from the Half Dome in Yosemite National Park), and has bricks-and-mortar stores all over the world. However, most savvy shoppers will be looking online for their TNF bargains. The brand has concessions at a number of the big outdoor retailers. As well as Blacks, you could also check out The North Face at John Lewis, where there are price drops of around 20%, or The North Face at ASOS (no offers at time of writing).