No need to run, burn calories fast with this 10 minute bodyweight workout

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When looking for exercises that burn the most amount of calories, cardio is king, particularly running (although if fat loss is also your goal you should look to combine it with strength training too). The only caveat is not everyone enjoys it. Not to mention some find it painful, as it puts a huge amount of force through the body. This quick cardio workout, however, has absolutely no running involved, but will still burn plenty of calories. The best bit? It only takes 10 minutes and uses just your bodyweight.

It’s what’s known as an ‘AMRAP’ (as many rounds/or reps as possible) workout – where you’re given a workout with the aim to complete as many rounds as you can within a set time frame. The harder you work, the more calories you burn and it’s a great way of being able to fit in some exercise when you’re pushed for time. Lots of these functional movements recruit many of the body's muscles too, so you get both the benefits of cardiovascular exercise and strength training.

A post shared by KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines) A photo posted by on

You’ve got seven bodyweight exercises and you’re going to do each one for five reps only. Remember, the aim is to complete as many rounds of these exercises as you can within your 10 minutes. It’s tempting to go in full steam at the start, but try to have a bit of a game plan. For example, you could try and complete two rounds non-stop, then take a 15 second break. Now, lace up your best workout shoes and get ready. Here’s your workout:

Push up

Jump squat

Plank toe tap

Bent-leg jackknife

Pop squat

Reverse lunge

Burpee

We know that was a tough one, but hopefully you still found it more enjoyable (and quick) than heading out for a long run. If it's more calorie-burning workouts that you're after, then we've got plenty. Try this seven minute workout that blasts calories and improves stamina, or give this three-move bodyweight workout a go instead. If you're keen to track how many calories you burn, as well as other fitness metrics, from your VO2 max to your heart rate, take a look at these best fitness trackers.