Nintendo Switch OLED suddenly drops to lowest price of 2024 in flash sale

The Switch OLED in Neon finish has dropped to a price that matches the best sales periods once more!

(Image credit: Nintendo / Future)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

Only a matter of weeks into 2024 and there are already rumours aplenty about Nintendo's next-generation console (which I'm more excited about than the next Xbox, frankly). But if you're yet to jump onto the Nintendo Switch train then now is the time as the best-of-best OLED model has just seen a sudden price drop, taking it to the lowest level 2024 has seen so far. 

Indeed, this Switch OLED deal matches the best price from the sales period last year, and when a console is on par with a Black Friday sale you know it's a decent deal. When the Nintendo Switch OLED launched it was priced at £309.99, so to see the neon blue and red model (my favourite one, visually speaking) drop to £279.95 is great to see. 

Nintendo Switch OLED: was £309, now £279.95 at Amazon

Nintendo's 5-star console is now available for a 5-star price – and in the best-looking neon blue and red Joy-Con combination finish. This is Nintendo's top-tier console with the biggest and best screen of the lot, hence the 'OLED model' name, and at this price it's a must-buy for any gaming fan who doesn't yet possess one. 

I've verified that this Switch OLED deal is the lowest it's been by using CamelCamelCamel data and doubling down with Keepa's on-page analytical tools too. That's cheaper than either the Mario Red or White finish options. 

I think there couldn't be a better time to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED right now: with so many 5-star games available, including Mario Bros. Wonder, there are just so many titles worth playing on Nintendo's console, such as Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Even if the Nintendo Switch 2 does happen to arrive in 2024 (or maybe it'll just be a reveal), I don't think that really matters right now. If you've never taken the plunge to buy the original Switch then you'll have loads of worthy play time from it. However, don't hang about – every time I've seen the Switch drop down to this price it's not long before it's back up to the £300 mark...

