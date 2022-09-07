A new Nintendo Switch OLED model is on the way – and Pokémon fans will love it

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Nintendo has announced a new redesign version of its Nintendo Switch OLED model that takes inspiration from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Featuring the new legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon on the glossy front side of the white system’s dock and the iconic Poké Ball design on the back, it's certainly a striking look. The back of the system itself is adorned with special illustrations of the three Pokémon you can choose as your first partners – Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly – along with illustrations of symbols players may recognise on their journey through the games.

The Joy-Con controllers match the main colours of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, while also including the school emblems of the Naranja Academy and Uva Academy that will appear in each respective title.

Check out the new Pokémon-themed Nintendo Switch OLED model in action below:

"With Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the Pokémon series takes an evolutionary step, allowing players to explore freely in a richly expressed open world," reads a synopsis for the game.

"Catch, battle, and train Pokémon in the Paldea Region, a vast land filled with lakes, towering peaks, wastelands, small towns and sprawling cities. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet offer an open-world experience that only the Pokémon series can deliver – one welcoming even to newcomers to the series."

The new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED edition will cost $359.99 / £319.99 approx. and will launch on November 4th, 2022. It will be available to buy in selected stores via the My Nintendo Store (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will then launch on November 18th, 2022. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that both games will receive major changes in how it handles their story as well as when you capture the legendary Pokémon, a big departure for the catch 'em all phenomenon.

In the meantime, Nintendo is set to release its latest entry into the Splatoon series on the console later this week. Check out T3's Splatoon 3 review to see if the kid-friendly shooter is worth picking up – spoilers, it really is!