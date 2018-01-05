Nintendo Switch officially now the fastest-selling video game console ever

Well, if there were still any more doubters out there unsure about the Nintendo Switch's amazing first year, a year in which its maker won T3's prestigious Brand of the Year award, there won't be now, as The Big N has just revealed that its latest video game console is now the fastest selling in US history.

Those world record figures? 4.8 million consoles sold in the United States since the Nintendo Switch's launch on March 3, 2017, and a whopping 10 million sold worldwide. Speaking on the milestone, which saw Nintendo topple its own previous record in the US with sales of the Wii, Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America's President and COO said that:

“Fans across the country have experienced the joy of playing their favorite games at home or on the go. Now that many more people have received Nintendo Switch systems for the holidays, we look forward to bringing them fun new surprises in 2018 and beyond."

T3's walk-around tour of the Nintendo Switch UK Premiere

The massive sales have no-doubt been fuelled by the super first year in terms of games released on the console, with both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey receiving huge critical acclaim. As we mentioned back in February when we reviewed the system, crucially though Nintendo has also backed these top first-party titles up with many releases from third-party developers also, which have clearly helped maintain sales momentum.

Indeed, more than 300 games created by third-party developers have already launched for the system, including Doom and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, as well as Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers and Just Dance 2018.

Here at T3 Towers we've been mightily impressed with the Nintendo Switch this year and are hoping Nintendo can follow it up in 2018.