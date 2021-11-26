Nintendo Switch drops to £215.99 in incredible eBay Black Friday deal

This is the cheapest Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal we've seen this year, taking its price down to £215.99 at eBay.

To get the console at that price simply follow the link below, add the Nintendo Switch to your basket, and then at checkout apply the discount code MORESAVINGS.

This will drop the price of the console to £215.99.

View the Nintendo Switch deal at eBay now

This deal starts at 4PM today on Black Friday, with the code remaining active until 11PM tonight. But, being honest, that isn't going to happen as this deal will sell out, and fast.

It's the cheapest price on a new Nintendo Switch available today, so if you're interested in it we advise you to move fast, as it's one of the best Black Friday deals on the market.

In our Nintendo Switch review we said that "the BigN knocks it out of the park" with the console and "partners superb gaming pedigree with stylish, premium-grade hardware". We then gave the Switch a maximum score of 5 stars.

Even with the Nintendo Switch OLED launching, the original Nintendo Switch remains a fantastic buy as it is just as powerful as the newer console and can play all the same games. At £215.99 it is also £96 cheaper, too.

To see the best prices on Nintendo Switch at other retailers right now be sure to check out the pricing chart below.