Nintendo Switch delivered FREE with Huawei P30 Lite in EPIC Black Friday deal

Holy moly! Now this is one of the best Black Friday deals we've ever seen here at T3. That's because if you head on over to Virgin Mobile right now and pick up a Huawei P30 Lite New Edition, with prices starting as low as £22 per month, then you get a Nintendo Switch thrown in FOR FREE!

Yes, you aren't dreaming – buy a P30 Lite New Edition, get a free Nintendo Switch.

What makes this deal even better is that there are loads of SIM plan options to choose from at two different contract lengths (24 and 36 months), too.

As such, this deal can be really tailored to an individual's needs. If you want big data on a 24-month plan then that's available. Want unlimited data on a 36-month plan? Equally no problem. Only need a small amount of data? Again, no issue.

There's loads of options and each one comes with a free Nintendo Switch console included.

Simply follow the link above to see the full range of deals, or for T3's pick of them read on:

Huawei P30 Lite New Edition and Nintendo Switch | Upfront cost: £0.00 | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | 24-months | Monthly cost: £37

T3's pick of the options is to plump for a 24-month contract with 30GB of data. That's plenty of data each month for medium to heavy use, the free Nintendo Switch console, and a contract that runs out in two years and not three. Free delivery is included.View Deal

The Huawei P30 Lite New Edition here is the large-storage 256GB model, too, meaning you've got reams of space for movies, music and games. The phone comes with a powerful 48MP camera, beautiful 6.15-inch FHD display, 6GB of RAM and a long-lasting 3,340 mAh battery as well. It's a superb all-round Android phone.

Want to see how much a Nintendo Switch costs to buy on its own right now? Then check out the below deals charts, which have today's cheapest prices.