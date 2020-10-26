Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundles have landed early!

Both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite have been almost impossible to get hold of this year, enjoying a surge in popularity during lockdown, with games like Animal Crossing creating cultural moments and a sense of community while we were all holed up in our houses.
Well both the original Switch and the Lite version are back in stock at Amazon, in an array of colors and bundled with a game from a selection that should scratch the itch of almost everyone.
Given that the hardware has been so hard to get hold of, you might want to snap up the console even if the game it comes with isn't your cup of tea. You can always pick up more Nintendo Switch games later, and if you're opting for the OG Switch and end up with a colorway that's not your first choice, grab the console while you can and switch out the Joy-Cons afterwards.
Nintendo Switch Lite + Minecraft | Was: £218.99 | Now: £209.99
This isn't the biggest discount in the world, but it's the cheapest Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deal on offer at Amazon at the moment. You can choose a Pink, Grey, Turquoise, or Yellow handheld, that will come with a copy of the ever-popular Minecraft. The game is also available with the original Nintendo Switch for £289, saving you £9.99. View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing | Was: 236.25 | Now: £229
If you're looking for a newer game that still taps into player creativity with slice-of-life gameplay, you can't go wrong with this Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing bundle. The game's popularity exploded more than anyone could've imagined during lockdown, and the community along with it. It's a great first game to dive into on the console. View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite + Super Mario 3D All-Stars | Was: £248.99 | Now: £229
If you're after a more classic Nintendo experience, then you can pick up the Nintendo Switch Lite with Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. If you'd prefer to get the original Nintendo Switch with the collection, the bundle comes in at £309, saving you £19.99.View Deal
Nintendo Switch Neon Red/ Neon Blue + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | Was: £318.99 | Now: £309
This original Switch bundle includes one of the ultimate party games – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, revamped for the hybrid handheld. The console is also available in the Grey colorway, but don't forget that you can buy Joy-Cons separately, to have whichever color combo you prefer. So if your favorite color sells out, it's worth picking up the console while it's available, and you can switch out the Joy-Cons afterwards. View Deal
