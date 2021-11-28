Nintendo Switch bagged FREE with OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G phone deal at Virgin Media

Right now if you buy an OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G mobile phone at Virgin Media you get a Nintendo Switch console for free.

This phone deal gets even better, though, as the OPPO Find X3 5G is free upfront and the cheapest bundled SIM plan is only £25 per month.

View the OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G + Nintendo Switch deal now at Virgin Media

That means for zero spend upfront and then £25 per month you can get a new 5G phone, a Nintendo Switch console and a great SIM plan with unlimited calls and texts as well as the right amount of data for you.

This is without doubt one of the very best phone deals we've seen in the Black Friday sales, and a genuine challenger for the best Cyber Monday deals crown already.

OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G + Free Nintendo Switch: £25 at Virgin Media OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G + Free Nintendo Switch: £25 at Virgin Media

Buy an OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G mobile at Virgin Media right now and you get a free Nintendo Switch games console. That's a crazy good deal, especially as the phone is fully 5G compatible, meaning you're set for next-gen data speeds.

In T3's OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G review we gave the phone 4 out of 5 stars, praising its "5G support", "speedy 65W wired charging" and "great value for money". Meanwhile, in our Nintendo Switch review we gave the console a maximum score of 5 stars, praising the system's "innovative design", "premium look and feel" and "superb first party titles".

This makes this a quality package in our opinion here at T3, and especially so considering the lack of any spend upfront and then low monthly cost.

We think this deal will be perfect for someone looking for a phone and video game console upgrade, delivering both for a very affordable price point.

To see the best deals on the OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G and Nintendo Switch on their own respectively, be sure to check out the pricing charts below.