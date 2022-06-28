Nintendo Direct showcases Pac-Man, Persona, Portal and more Mario for Switch

25-minutes of new Nintendo Switch games arriving in 2022 and beyond

Portal 2 / Persona 5 Royal / Sonic Frontiers
The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase has now taken place with numerous new games and announcements made, including news on Mario, Sonic, Persona, Portal, Pac-Man, Mega Man, Monster Hunter, Monkey Island and more.

Ahead of the event, Nintendo confirmed that the focus would be on third-party titles coming to Nintendo Switch with many of the big studios showing up. One of the biggest announcements was confirmation that Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will be released on October 20th, 2022, following Ubisoft's leak of the date ahead of the Nintendo Direct. 

Next to this, Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal were all confirmed to be coming to Nintendo Switch. The trilogy was previously announced for PS5, Xbox and PC so while this one felt somewhat inevitable, it will still come as a huge win for JRPG fans. Persona 5 Royal will launch on October 21st with Persona 3 and Persona 4 details coming at a later date.

Over 20 games were either premiered or given new looks during the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase. Watch the full presentation for yourself below:

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly 

Matthew is the Staff Writer for T3, covering news and keeping up with everything games, entertainment, and all manner of tech. You can find his work across numerous sites across the web, including TechRadar, IGN, Tom's Guide, Fandom, NME, and more. In his spare time, Matthew is an avid cinema-goer, keen runner and average golfer (at best). You can follow him @MattForde64

