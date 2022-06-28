Nintendo Direct showcases Pac-Man, Persona, Portal and more Mario for Switch

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase has now taken place with numerous new games and announcements made, including news on Mario, Sonic, Persona, Portal, Pac-Man, Mega Man, Monster Hunter, Monkey Island and more.

Ahead of the event, Nintendo confirmed that the focus would be on third-party titles coming to Nintendo Switch with many of the big studios showing up. One of the biggest announcements was confirmation that Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will be released on October 20th, 2022, following Ubisoft's leak of the date ahead of the Nintendo Direct.

Next to this, Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal were all confirmed to be coming to Nintendo Switch. The trilogy was previously announced for PS5, Xbox and PC so while this one felt somewhat inevitable, it will still come as a huge win for JRPG fans. Persona 5 Royal will launch on October 21st with Persona 3 and Persona 4 details coming at a later date.

Over 20 games were either premiered or given new looks during the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase. Watch the full presentation for yourself below:

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly