Ninja's best-selling air fryer is currently £70 cheaper (and there's free delivery)

Known for producing some of the best air fryers and multi-cookers on the market, Ninja has been a strong household name for more than 15 years. Not only is the kitchen appliance brand well-known for its wide range of products, but it's known for constantly expanding and developing its models. We're not joking - have you seen Ninja's new multi-cooker and SodaStream dupe, the Ninja Thirsti?

Well, we've woken up this morning to find Ninja's best-selling air fryer has been reduced by an impressive amount. The Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK has a 9.5 litre capacity, meaning it's able to feed eight or more people at the same time. It's the perfect kitchen appliance for large families, or those who enjoy batch cooking.

It's actually rather rare for the Foodi MAX Dual Zone to be included in one of Ninja's sales, and it didn't even make an appearance in the brand's January clearance. Take a look for yourself:

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK: was £249.99 , now £179 at Ninja (save £70)

Due to its large capacity, two independent cooking zones and six cooking functions, the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK is perfect for big families and those who like to meal prep. As it isn't usually included in Ninja's sales, now's the perfect time to purchase one.

The Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone has two independent cooking zones, allowing two different kinds of food to be cooked at the same time. There are also six different cooking functions, including Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate.

What's more is that Ninja are currently offering free next day delivery on its kitchen appliances, so there really is no better time to buy a new air fryer. However, if you think one of its other models may suit you better, the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer with Smart Cook System and Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300UK are also discounted!

