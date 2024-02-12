Ninja’s new multi-cooker replaces two of your most important kitchen appliances

QUICK SUMMARY Ninja recently announced the upcoming launch of the Ninja Combi, a 12-in-1 multi-cooker, air fryer and oven. The multifunctional appliance can cook up to eight people at a time and has 12 pre-set functions to choose from. We don’t know when the Ninja Combi will be available to buy or how much it will be, but it’s designed to replace other appliances in your kitchen, so it could save you money in the long run.

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Ninja, and the small appliance brand isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The brands’ newest announcement is the Ninja Combi, a multi-cooker, oven and air fryer in one, designed to replace two of the most important appliances in your kitchen.

Ninja recently announced lots of new products at its EMEA launch, including its Double Stack air fryer , its first ever meat thermometer and its SodaStream dupe, playfully called the Ninja Thirsti . Amongst these announcements was the new Ninja Combi 12-in-1 Multi-Cooker, Oven & Air Fryer, a super-sized multifunctional cooking appliance that can cook for up to eight people at a time.

It’s rare that you’ll find a Ninja product that doesn’t do more than one thing. Its air fryers are often referred to as the best multi-cookers , as they have air frying, baking, reheating and steaming functionalities, offering more cooking options but in one device. With the cost of living crisis showing no signs of slowing down, having one appliance that does a multitude of things can help lower your monthly bills, which is where the Ninja Combi comes in.

The Ninja Combi acts as a multi-cooker, air fryer and oven, so by investing in this one appliance, you can effectively wave goodbye to your oven and air fryer. With a big 12.5-litre capacity, the Ninja Combi can make family meals and batch cooking easier, less time-consuming and stress-free. For even more capacity, the Ninja Combi comes with multiple accessories, like the Combi Pan, Crisper Plate and BakeTray.

I got to see the Ninja Combi in action during the SharkNinja EMEA Launch Event, and it’s not a small appliance by any means. It’ll definitely take up a lot of room in your kitchen and it looks similar to a microwave oven with its easy-access door and clear viewing windows. The control panel sits out and on the side of the Ninja Combi, giving it a strange futuristic look and allowing for easier customisation.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Using a combination of HyperSteam and Air Fry technology, the Ninja Combi can make three-part meals, including a main dish and two sides, at the same time and in as little as 15 minutes. Both fresh and frozen ingredients can be put in the Ninja Combi, meaning you’ll never have to worry about defrosting again.

As it says in the name, the Ninja Combi has 12 pre-set cooking functions to play with, including Combi Meals, Combi Crisp, Combi Bake, air fry, bake, sear/saute, slow cook, rice/pasta, prove, grill, steam and reheat. It also allows you to switch between Combi cooking and air fry/hob mode effortlessly, similar to the functionality of the Ninja Speedi.

Last year, Ninja announced its Ninja Speedi , a rapid cooker and air fryer that came with 10 functions, including Speedi Meals. Having tried and tested the Ninja Speedi, the Ninja Combi sounds and looks extremely similar to it, which might make many people wonder why they should invest in the Combi over the Speedi.

Having seen the Ninja Combi in action and tasting the food it created, I found that the main differences between the Combi and Speedi is the former’s bigger size and additional features. For those who don’t want to replace their oven, the Speedi is the obvious choice but if you want something that acts as a multi-cooker, oven and air fryer in one, the Combi is the best option for you.