PS Plus subscribers are getting one of the best games of all time on PS5 and PS4 for free

Quick Summary PS5 and PS4 owners who subscribe to PlayStation Plus Premium or Extra will find Red Dead Redemption 2 available to download at no extra cost from 21 May. The 97% rated game is returning to the PS Plus catalogue after a lengthy absence.

If you're a PS Plus member with either a Premium or Extra subscription, you're about to get a huge game at no extra cost... one of the best games of all time, in fact.

And don't just take our word for it, the undoubted highlight of latest line-up of titles coming to the PS Plus catalogue this month has a score of 97% on Metacritic, gleaned from 109 reviews by the games industry's finest outlets.

Yep, from 21 May 2024, you'll be able to download Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 – quite simply a masterpiece when it comes to AAA games, which is just as important and playable today as it was when first released almost six years ago.

The mammoth game, which puts you in the shoes of bandit Arthur Morgan, actually returns to PS Plus, having been part of the library before. So, if you still have an unfinished save game from its first circulation, now's your chance to continue the story.

For the rest of us, it's a fine opportunity to play the game for the first time, or as a second run through. It's certainly worth it.

Even though it's technically a PlayStation 4 title (and therefore available to PS Plus members with a PS4) RDR2 holds its own amongst native PS5 games. It is graphically superb and one of the rare last-gen games that we don't think needs a remaster.

In addition to Rockstar's wild western sequel, other games heading to PS Plus next week include the multiplayer spy shooter Deceive Inc., The Sims 4 expansion pack, City Living, Crime Boss: Rockay City, The Settlers: New Allies, Stranded: Alien Dawn, Cat Quest and its sequel Cat Quest II, The Lego Movie 2 Videogame, and Watch Dogs.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

PS Plus Premium subscribers will also find 2Xtreme, G-Police, and Worms Pinball added to the classic catalogue.