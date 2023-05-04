New Seiko Presage collection gets ‘open heart’ dial design

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Watches (opens in new tab) with exhibition case backs showing off their automatic movement within have never been more popular – even Rolex added a sapphire back to its new platinum Daytona (opens in new tab).

But what about a glimpse of movement through the dial too? That’s what Seiko (opens in new tab) is offering with the newly updated Presage Sharp-Edged collection and its “open heart” design.

Offered with dial options of blue and white, the new timepiece has a circular cutaway at the nine o’clock position, through which it’s possible to see the automatic movement within, and daylight through the exhibition case back.

Both watches have a 40mm stainless steel case with 10 bar (100 metres) of water resistance and dual-curved sapphire crystal. They come with a matching stainless steel bracelet strap with three-fold clasp deployed via a push button release, and Seiko promises an impressive 72 hours of power reserve from the calibre 6R5J automatic movement.

(Image credit: Seiko)

As well as the open heart design, the dial also features a complication at the six o’clock position for showing the time on a 24-hour sub-dial.

The watch’s lengthy 72 hours of power reserve is highlighted by the ‘3 days’ inscription on the dial. If fully wound, this is a watch you could take off on a Friday evening and return to it on Monday morning or even Monday evening) without fear of it losing time.

Seiko draws attention to the sharp-silhouette case of the watch, along with the traditional ‘Asanoha’ Japanese hemp leaf textured dial pattern, which is a symbol of growth and success, the watchmaker says. Meanwhile, the layered dial has a three-dimensional pattern with graduated colour, helping to add texture even to the white colourway.

Both versions are priced at £1,120 and are available to pre-order now, ahead of deliveries starting in June.