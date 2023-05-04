New Seiko Presage collection gets ‘open heart’ dial design

Watches (opens in new tab) with exhibition case backs showing off their automatic movement within have never been more popular – even Rolex added a sapphire back to its new platinum Daytona (opens in new tab).
But what about a glimpse of movement through the dial too? That’s what Seiko (opens in new tab) is offering with the newly updated Presage Sharp-Edged collection and its “open heart” design.
Offered with dial options of blue and white, the new timepiece has a circular cutaway at the nine o’clock position, through which it’s possible to see the automatic movement within, and daylight through the exhibition case back.
Both watches have a 40mm stainless steel case with 10 bar (100 metres) of water resistance and dual-curved sapphire crystal. They come with a matching stainless steel bracelet strap with three-fold clasp deployed via a push button release, and Seiko promises an impressive 72 hours of power reserve from the calibre 6R5J automatic movement.
As well as the open heart design, the dial also features a complication at the six o’clock position for showing the time on a 24-hour sub-dial.
The watch’s lengthy 72 hours of power reserve is highlighted by the ‘3 days’ inscription on the dial. If fully wound, this is a watch you could take off on a Friday evening and return to it on Monday morning or even Monday evening) without fear of it losing time.
Seiko draws attention to the sharp-silhouette case of the watch, along with the traditional ‘Asanoha’ Japanese hemp leaf textured dial pattern, which is a symbol of growth and success, the watchmaker says. Meanwhile, the layered dial has a three-dimensional pattern with graduated colour, helping to add texture even to the white colourway.
Both versions are priced at £1,120 and are available to pre-order now, ahead of deliveries starting in June.