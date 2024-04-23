Galaxy Watch rival brings Samsung-beating battery in new Nordic Blue finish

The OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Blue Edition is a new-look wearable from the Samsung Galaxy Watch competitor that's finished in blues and whites and introduces an all-new hybrid leather strap as part of the £329/€379 package.

A new smartwatch rival is here to give Samsung's range of Galaxy Watch products food for thought. I'm talking about OnePlus, which has just revealed its Watch 2 Nordic Blue Edition, "designed for the European market", which adds a touch of visual flare beyond the recently revealed OnePlus Watch 2

As first reported by my T3 colleague, the OnePlus Watch 2 wasn't "just an upgrade, but a whole new direction", designed to replace the disappointing first-generation wearable with an all-new offering. Key to that design is a Samsung Galaxy-beating battery life that's said to last up to 100 hours (or 48 hours under heavy use). 

That's a key tool in OnePlus' arsenal, as the best smartwatches you can buy today aren't typically known for lasting more than a day before they need to be docked to a charger. Part of the reason there's such a mega battery in the OnePlus Watch 2 is due to its significant size, though, as the 47mm wearable is bigger than your average.

But the real allure of the all-new OnePlus Watch 2 is, of course, that Nordic Blue Edition aesthetic. Replacing the usual blacks and basics with blue hues and white accents, this Scandinavian-inspired colour palette brings a whole new visual to the party. Check out the gallery of images above to get a closer look at the new finish.

I'm attending the OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Blue Edition launch – which, perhaps unsurprisingly, is being held in Helsinki, Finland – to check out the new watch. Standout features include a "two-tone blue GMT dial ... reminiscent of classic marine GMT chronometers". There's also a hybrid-leather strap, which combines "fluororubber and genuine leather" for comfort. 

There are some enticing promotions if you're extra keen to pre-order too: from 23 to 25 April you can "subscribe to save up to €80 and get Free Buds 3" earphones. Order after, up to 29 April, and the discount drops to €30. (At the time of writing there's no GBP equivalent of this offer). Or, if you're intent on buying a OnePlus 12 flagship phone, that'll net you 20% off the watch. That puts it into Samsung Galaxy Watch-rivalling price territory, too. 

