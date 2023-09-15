New free PS5 upgrade is great for parents and their kids

Lend loved ones a helping hand

Sony PlayStation 5 close-up of console and DualSense controller
(Image credit: Getty Images / NurPhoto / Contributor)
Andy Sansom
By Andy Sansom
published

If you're both the proud owner of a PS5 and a proud parent,then the latest PlayStation update could be perfect for you, and not just because it adds the option to mute the startup beep

The latest update, which rolled out globally yesterday, added a brand new "Assistance" feature under the accessibility settings menu. When enabled this allows a second player with another controller to essentially act as a copy of player 1's pad. This means if say they are struggling with a puzzle, you could point the camera to give them a clue. Perhaps they can't quite manage a tricky jump on Sackboy: A Big Adventure, simply use the second controller to do it and then let them take control again. 

In a way this essentially turns every game into a co-operative experience. PlayStation  owners have long had the ability to surrender control to a friend online via remote play but this local equivalent will be lag free and by being in the same room, parents for example can jump in before anything gets too frustrating. 

PlayStation 5 best accessories

(Image credit: Sony / Steelseries)

For super serious gamers this is probably not a feature that you'll need (other than to sabotage friends/family) but it's a great way for more experienced players to help those newer to gaming get accustomed to it without overhwelming them. I'm reminded of the likes of Mario Odyssey where Player 2 plays as Mario's hat in an assistant role. 

This is certainly the most interesting feature added with the latest PlayStation update but it's by no means the only one. The headline addition is probably the implementation of Dolby Atmos audio for gaming (not just Blu-rays) which will make your games sound better than ever.

The firmware update has other tricks up its sleeve. As well as the aforementioned beep silencing, there is new support for SSD drives up to a whopping 8TB, a bunch of online multiplayer UI tweaks and the option to enable haptic feedback on the console's menus. A couple of new voice commands have also released with players able to say “Hey PlayStation, help” to activate Help content and “Hey PlayStation, what’s new?” to see the latest features and current monthly free PlayStation Plus games. 

Andy Sansom
Andy Sansom
Staff Writer

Andy is T3's Tech Staff Writer, covering all things technology, including his biggest passions such as gaming, AI, phones, and basically anything cool and expensive he can get his hands on. If he had to save one possession from a fire it would be his PlayStation 5. He previously worked for Tom’s Guide - where he got paid to play with ChatGPT every day. When it comes to streaming, Andy will have his headphones glued in whilst watching something that will make him laugh. He studied Creative Writing at university, but also enjoys supporting his favourite football team (Liverpool), watching F1, teaching himself guitar, and spending time with his dog.

