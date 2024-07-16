New DJI Mini 4K is cheapest it's ever been in Amazon Prime Day Sale

Even if you've been avoiding Amazon Prime Day up until now, you can't miss this brilliant beginner drone offer. The DJI Mini 4K only launched in April and has already been the most affordable from the best drone manufacturer. Now, however, it's in the bargain bin category!

The DJI Mini 4K is an impressive addition to DJI's lineup of compact drones, combining advanced features with a lightweight design perfect for hobbyists and professional photographers alike.

Weighing just under 250 grams, it circumvents many drone regulations, making it an accessible option for beginners. Despite its small size, the DJI Mini 4K boasts a powerful 12MP camera capable of recording stunning 4K video at 30fps. This allows users to capture crisp, high-resolution footage and photos from a unique aerial perspective.

DJI Mini 4K: was $299, now $239 at Amazon

The ultra-affordable DJI Mini 4K is a brilliant beginner drone from the best drone manufacturer. Sure, it misses out on some of the more advanced features of its more expensive siblings, but if you're a budding pilot, the Mini 4K will provide the perfect entry to the wonderful world of aerial videography.

One of the standout features of the DJI Mini 4K is its impressive flight time of up to 31 minutes, providing ample opportunity for extended shooting sessions without frequent battery changes.

The drone also includes DJI's renowned safety features such as GPS-based return-to-home, precise hovering, and various intelligent flight modes like QuickShots, which automate complex aerial maneuvers for cinematic shots.

The DJI Fly app complements the Mini 4K, offering an intuitive interface for editing and sharing content directly from your smartphone. Its robust build and wind resistance ensure stable flights even in challenging conditions.

The DJI Mini 4K is a versatile, user-friendly drone that offers exceptional value for its price, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to elevate their aerial photography game.