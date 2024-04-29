DJI adds affordable, pint-sized 4K drone to its ever-expanding roster of flying tripods

The DJI Mini 4K is aimed at beginner pilots on a budget

DJI Mini 4K launch
(Image credit: DJI)
Matt Kollat
By Matt Kollat
published

DJI, the powerhouse in civilian drones and camera tech, has unleashed its latest flying tripod: the DJI Mini 4K. Positioned as a beginner-friendly drone, this pint-sized wonder claims to deliver superior imaging quality and performance.

We are generally impressed with the quality of DJI drones, so we're confident the Mini 4K will deliver an excellent flying experience. However, we can't help but notice that the drone has similar features to affordable drones with not-so-stellar cameras, such as the Ruko F11 GIM2 and the Potensic Atom.

An interesting tidbit about the Mini 4K is that it's only available via Amazon, not DJI's own web store. Go figure!

Weighing under 249g and boasting a foldable design, the Mini 4K appears to tick the portability box with ease. Equipped with a 3-axis gimbal, Level 5 wind resistance and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), it promises smooth footage even in turbulent conditions.

Although not on par with the brand's top-tier models, such as the DJI Mini 4 Pro or the new DJI Avata 2, the DJI Mini 4K touts upgraded video capabilities, including 4K recording at 24/25/30fps and 2.7K at 48/50/60fps.

With claims of HD video transmission up to 10km and ultra-low latency, the Mini 4K offers uninterrupted connectivity for ambitious aerial explorations. It boasts up to 31 minutes of flight time on a single battery and supports various 'one-tap' flight modes like Helix, Dronie, Rocket, Circle and Boomerang.

Available for $299/ £269 for the base model and $449/ £399 for the Fly More Combo, the Mini 4K seems enticing. Visit Amazon UK and Amazon US for more info.

