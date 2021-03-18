New colours coming to Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Active 3

If Samsung follows its usual launch schedules, it's more than likely we'll see both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 3 this year, and, although the launch of at least one of those could be imminent, relatively little is known about the two smartwatches, until now, that is…

Twitter leaker, CEO of Chun Corp (Tet forever), @chunvn8888, has revealed that there are “no major design changes”, and that the Galaxy Watch 4 will have the rotating bezel of its predecessors, while the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will go without.

Best smartwatch: top wearables reviewed and rated

Best Apple Watch: which model should you buy?

He has also confirmed that both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 3 (which he is calling the Active 4) will arrive with the "same color options as this year Galaxy Z".

Galaxy Watch Active4 and Watch4:No major design changes No rotation bezel on the Active4, Watch4 still has the rotation bezelSame color options as this year Galaxy ZWear OSZ Fold3: splash resistance in works, don’t expect IP certified for now tho https://t.co/FoUOAFOGYxMarch 16, 2021 See more

It's not known if he means the current Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and Flip 5G, or the currently unannounced Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which are rumoured to come in Black and Green colourways.

While there are no big changes to the hardware, the opposite can be said of the software, which the leaker confirms will be Google's Wear OS. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard this rumour, so it does lead us to believe Samsung could finally be ditching Tizen OS.

Of course, as with most Twitter leaks, it's worth taking this with a pinch of salt – especially if said Twitter leaker is called the EO of Chun Corp (Tet forever). The claims in the leak are vague, and the source doesn't have much of a track record.

Stay tuned to T3 for the latest updates on the next Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, as well as the latest news on the Apple Watch Series 7.

Liked this?