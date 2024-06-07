New Casio G-Shock MT-G model offers a rainbow of colour on your wrist

Quick Summary The Casio G-Shock team has just served up another absolutely stunning timepiece. Dubbed the Casio G-Shock Diffuse Nebula, the watch is made to mimic the vivid colours of different nebulae.

When we talk about the best watches on the market, there are all manner of timepieces which may come to mind. Many will think of intricate movements and precious metals, from brands with rich heritage in the industry.

Others may look to more attainable brands. The ascension of names like Omega and the continued appreciation for Rolex is a testament to both the power of marketing, and their continued good quality.

The Casio G-Shock is also worth a mention. While their ever-growing range tends to sit in a totally different price bracket to the aforementioned watches, they offer innovations and a feature set which is equally impressive.

The brand has already launched a host of cool watches this year. That includes the Beach Time Lapse collection, as well as the MR-G 2100B – the first instance of the 2100 case shape in the MR-G range.

Now, another model has joined the range and it's perfect for fans of colourful designs. The Casio G-Shock Diffuse Nebula – or the MTGB3000DN1A, to its friends – is a beautiful timepiece which offers a full rainbow of colour on its bezel and indices.

Designed to mimic the vivid colours of various nebulae in the solar system, the bezel is crafted using an ion plating technique, while vapor deposition is used on the indices and dial. That gives a gorgeous purple to blue taper on the bezel, and a full rainbow of colours on the dial.

Look closely and you'll even find some colour in the band itself. That's a urethane material, which should be really comfortable to wear.

There's a host of other goodies to enjoy on this watch. As is expected of a G-Shock timepiece, you'll find 200m of water resistance, as well as the Triple G Resist which offers protection against shocks, centrifugal force and vibration.

You'll also find Tough Solar capability, Multiband 6 radio control for atomically accurate timekeeping and Bluetooth Smartphone Link to keep things paired up with your phone.

Priced at $1,250, this certainly isn't a cheap watch. It is absolutely packed with technology, though, and is a real looker to boot. With an unspecified limited quantity to be made, it's worth jumping on one quickly if you want to add it to your collection.