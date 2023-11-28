Netflix's new no.1 movie has a 98% Rotten Tomatoes score and families adore it

Sing it with me (again): Sing 2 is an animated caper with 98% Rotten Tomatoes audience score and it's top of Netflix's chart

Sing 2 screengrab
(Image credit: Illumination)
Just in the nick of time for Christmas, Netflix has added an Illumination movie classic that's shot straight to the number one spot on its chart (in the UK anyway – it's nowhere to be seen in the US, where animation Leo holds the top spot). Sing it with me everyone: Sing 2 is an animated caper that families love and you need to add to your watch list.

It's quite the contrast to the number one series, Squid Game: The Challenge, but it's an ideal holiday season or Christmas movie in my book. A huge proportion of its audience agrees too: Sing 2 nets a massive 99% on Rotten Tomatoes (the well-established review aggregator site), which is an exceptional score for a movie that first showed in the UK some 22 months ago, in January 2022! 

However, while Sing 2 has got audiences rapturous, the Rotten Tomatoes critics score is a little less generous, holding at 72%. That's still a solid enough figure, but I'm sure when you watch the above trailer and revel in its joy that you'll break a smirk at a minimum. This U-rated movie (so it's suitable for all ages) has got its comedy on point – so adults will love it too. 

There's plenty of voice talent on show, from esteemed acteurs such as Matthew McConaughtey and Scarlett Johansson, to applauded musicians including Pharrell and U2's Bono. Production house Illumination always delivers the goods in that department though: previous successes with Despicable Me, Minions, and The Secret Life of Pets all went on to spawn sequels and fanbases the world over.

Image 1 of 12
Sing 2 screengrab
(Image credit: Illumination)

The series of stills above shows you the intricate detail of Sing 2's raft of eye-pleasing characters, while stacks of entertaining musical references – Billie Eilish, Eminem, System of a Down (yes, really on that last one), and plenty more – will capture your ears too. The official soundtrack is on Spotify, including a host of classics – plus all-important Michael Bublé sensation Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

All in all, I think it's great to see the best streaming services continue to deliver variety: while Netflix's recent price rise was questioned by many, so long as movies such as Sing 2 are available to make the festive period that much cheerier then I'll continue to pay – and I'm sure there'll be plenty of other classics appearing for late December. Despite the Netflix password crackdown, I certainly won't be unsubscribing any time soon...

