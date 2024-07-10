Netflix's major sci-fi series finally gets last-season trailer – following S3's 91% score

The Umbrella Academy's final season gets a full trailer – finally!

The Umbrella Academy Season 4
(Image credit: Netflix)
One of Netflix's very biggest shows is about to finally end – even though it's only its fourth season. The Umbrella Academy has been a fan-favourite for years now, but the season starting on 8 August will be its last. 

Now, about a month before release, it's finally got a full trailer to go with the teaser from a few weeks back. It shows off what looks like it'll be an emotional but also action-packed run of episodes. Check it out below:

The Umbrella Academy | Final Season | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube The Umbrella Academy | Final Season | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

In fact, you can tell just how popular the series is because Netflix took the rare step of making its trailer a premiere on YouTube, not just a normal upload without any fanfare. This meant people were able to watch along together when it dropped at 3pm GMT on Tue 9 July.

The show has largely been a critical success, especially after a first season that had to whizz through a lot of scene-setting and context to get people up to speed with its whacky world. Both Seasons 2 and 3 are sitting on 91% scores from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, which is definitely something that Netflix will be proud of. 

That said, the show's third season has a noticeably less stellar score from audiences, languishing at just 55% compared to numbers in the 80s from the first two seasons. This might be attributable to a season that tried to get through a lot more in one go, and the final season doesn't seem set to change that approach. 

Image 1 of 5
The Umbrella Academy Season 4
(Image credit: Netflix)

We'll clearly get plenty of time with the core group of misfits that made the show so popular but with a bunch of the characters who've been added since also bringing their own flair to proceedings. 

Regardless, people are clearly primed to enjoy an emotional send-off – the top comments on that YouTube trailer upload in the minutes after it arrived include sentiments like this one: "On August 8th I'm going to be sobbing in my room and watching it over and over again". 

There's almost exactly a month to go now if you need to catch up on previous seasons, but it's as interesting to wonder how Netflix will replace the show. Sci-fi has become a key battleground in the war to be the best streaming service on the market, after all, so it'll need something big-budget to tick that quirky box. 

Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.

