Netflix to get its most eagerly-awaited sequel series later this year

Squid Game Season 2 is coming!

The sequel to arguably the best show on Netflix will be released in 2024, the streaming service has announced. It will be joined by news seasons for Bridgerton, The Diplomat, F1: Drive to Survive, and several other successful series.

Netflix will also premiere Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen this year, plus the highly-anticipated 3 Body Problem – the sci-fi book adaptation from the team behind Game of Thrones.

And, at the start of next year, Netflix will be the new home of WWE wrestling – with WWE Raw being exclusive to platform in the US, and all of WWE's live broadcasts (including Raw) appearing on the service in the UK and other non-US regions.

The best news is surely about the imminent release of Squid Game 2 though, with creator Hwang Dong-hyuk not commitment to a time frame previously.

It will bring back all the fan favourite characters, including Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), of course. There will also be new cast members as the plot moves beyond the deadly games. Or so we think.

To be honest, Dong-hyuk has given few clues as to what we can expect. And that's part of the thrill of it – it makes it one, if not the most eagerly-awaited series on the platform in recent times.

Fans of the franchise are certainly in for a treat, not least because there's another season of Squid Game: The Challenge coming later this year too. It will follow an influx of similar reality game shows that have made their way onto streaming platforms, although few have quite lived up to their obvious inspiration.

Hopefully both sequels will live up to their respective hype and we'll get plenty more Squid-based action in the future too.

How much does Netflix cost?

There are three Netflix tiers available in the UK and US. Standard with adverts is the cheapest, at £4.99 / $6.99 per month.

It is an ad-supported tier that gives access to almost all the content available on the platform, but with commercials playing at opportune times.

You get a maximum of 1080p video and 5.1 sound, plus users are limited to watching on two supported devices simultaneously. Unlike some rivals though, you can also download shows and movies onto two devices at once, for offline viewing.

A Standard plan is also available that opens up the library and removes the ads. It too streams in a maximum of 1080p and is limited to two devices for simultaneous viewing and downloads.

The Standard plan costs £10.99 / $15.49 per month, although there are rumours that it could be removed from the service soon.

Finally, a Premium plan gives you up 4K HDR streaming, Netflix spatial audio, simultaneous viewing on up to four supported devices, and the ability to download programming on up to six devices.

It costs £17.99 / $22.99 per month.