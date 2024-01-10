Netflix's most-eagerly anticipated sci-fi show gets an epic new trailer

We wrote about the new epic sci-fi series coming to Netflix fairly recently, after the streaming service announced a broadcast delay. However, things have progressed quite nicely since then and we now have a full trailer.

Due to premiere on 3 March 2024, 3 Body Problem is an adaptation of The Three-Body Problem trilogy of novels by Chinese author Cixin Liu. And, if the trailer is anything to go by, it's looking rather special indeed.

Much like Game of Thrones, the books are being translated for the small screen by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, so Netflix pulled off a major coup when it snagged the rights.

It also stars several GoT alumni, including Jonathan Pryce and Liam Cunningham, plus Benedict Wong of Doctor Strange fame and Rosalind Chao from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

That gives it some heavyweight clout, but anyone who's read the novels will know that story will barely need much help – it's fascinating enough to hook TV viewers from the get-go on its own.

The 3 Body Problem show will span different timelines amid a possible invasion of Earth by an alien species. It has been co-adapted by writer Alexander Woo, perhaps best known for his work on True Blood.

Fans of the books might be nervous about news that the show will change some characters, chronology and main setting (it will start off in the UK, for instance), but Cixin Liu approved all narrative alterations for the sake of adaptation to TV.

It's much the same as Game of Thrones, which differed in a number of ways to George R.R. Martin's novels. And anyone who has watched The Walking Dead or The Boys TV series will know how many (approved) alterations they have over their respective comic book runs.

As long as we get a great TV show out of it, we'll be happy. And, if the trailer is anything to go by, that's a very real possibility.