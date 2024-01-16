Netflix's most-eagerly awaited gangster thriller series gets a tantalising new trailer

Quick summary Netflix has released a teaser trailer for Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen TV show, which will debut on the platfom this coming March. The eight episode series is a spinoff of the Brit director's underrated movie, and will star Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Vinnie Jones, and Ray Winstone.

The Guy Ritchie movie The Gentlemen didn't exactly set the world alight but it did show a return to form for the director, gaining 84% on Rotten Tomatoes from the audience. It also marked his return to the great British crime caper, which he thrived with in the 90s.

His debut, Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels, even spawned a spinoff TV series at the time and that's another thing that The Gentlemen has in common. Netflix will launch a show based on the film on its streaming service this March, and now we have a teaser trailer.

The show will run for eight episodes and is inspired by the movie. There's an all-new cast, so you won't get to see Hugh Grant mockney his way around the small screen, but you do get the gangster drama heavyweights of Ray Winstone (Sexy Beast, The Departed) and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), plus Lock, Stock's Vinnie Jones appear in a Ritchie-verse piece once more.

Taking the lead is Theo James (Divergent, The White Lotus) as Eddie Horniman, who unwittingly finds himself thrust into the UK's criminal underbelly after inheriting his father's cannabis operations. While Kaya Scodelario plays Winstone's daughter, Susie Glass, who runs the drug empire.

What's great is that, unlike the previous attempt at a TV spinoff of one of his flicks, Guy Ritchie directs and writes The Gentlemen for Netflix, along with scripting partner Matthew Read (Peaky Blinders).

As mentioned above, Netflix plans to debut The Gentlemen in March, although it is yet to confirm an actual date.

You can pick up a Netflix subscription from £4.99 in the UK, $6.99 in the US. That is for an ad-supported plan with no ability to download videos for offline viewing.

A Premium subscription is needed for 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos playback – that costs £17.99 / $22.99 per month.