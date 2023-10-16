Netflix to bring back cancelled Star Trek show with 94% Rotten Tomatoes score

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix has picked up a Star Trek fan favourite show that was recently cancelled by Paramount+.

The streaming service will be the new home for Star Trek: Prodigy, after a deal was struck with CBS Studios. It means that the animated adventures of Captain Kathryn Janeway and a crew of young aliens will continue and a second season will finally air.

First, Netflix will take on the entirety of the first season, after the official home of Star Trek – Paramount+ – ditched it this summer, along with a large selection of other original programming.

Star Trek: Prodigy season 1 will be added to the platform in the remaining months of this year. A second season will be available from 2024.

The deal covers many of Netflix's territories, including the US and UK, but not regions where SkyShowtime operates – such as the Nordics, Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain. It will not appear on Netflix in Canada neither, as that country's CTV service still has exclusivity there.

Star Trek: Prodigy is an animated series predominantly aimed at a younger audience, but like Star Wars: The Clone Wars has plenty of adult fans too. It has received a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes, for example.

There are 20 episodes in season 1 that run for approximately 25 minutes apiece.

It features the voices of Jameela Jamil (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad), and Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), plus the return of the iconic Kate Mulgrew as Janeway.

Netflix has a habit of picking up shows cancelled by other streaming services or TV broadcasters. It became the new home of Lucifer from season 4 after it left Fox/Amazon Prime Video. And, it revived Cobra Kai after it was cancelled by YouTube, making seasons 3 to 5 (so far).

We have all our fingers and toes crossed that we might hear similar about The Expanse too. The sci=fi series is in desperate need of a new home after Amazon Prime Video cancelled the show after season 6 (having itself revived it after the SciFi Channel cancelled the much-loved show the first time).