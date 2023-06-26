A major Star Trek show is being pulled from Paramount Plus

Better catch it before it's gone

Star Trek Prodigy animated series
(Image credit: Paramount)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Paramount has axed several of the TV shows that appear on its own streaming service, including the animated series, Star Trek: Prodigy.

It'll remove it and three other cancelled series from Paramount+ at the end of June 2023, so if you haven't watched it yet, now's the time.

Star Trek: Prodigy is an animated series aimed predominantly at a younger audience.  It centres on the young crew of the USS Protostar, but also features the former captain of the USS Voyager, Kathryn Janeway, who is voiced by the original actress, Kate Mulgrew.

In many ways, Paramount and partner Nickelodeon we're hoping it would become the franchise's version of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. However, even though it was recommissioned for a second season (the first lasting for 20 episodes), the decision has been made to scrap those plans and remove it from the streaming platform.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Queen of the Universe, and The Game have also met the same fate.

"We want to extend our thanks to our tremendously talented cast and crew and our producing partners for their passionate work and dedication on these programs," said a Paramount+ spokesperson (as reported by The Hollywood Reporter).

"We wish them all the best on their future endeavours."

Paramount is thought to have partly timed its restructure of Paramount+ to coincide with the integration of Showtime as part of a new plan for US subscribers. This will greatly expand the platform's offering in the States: "As we prepare to combine Paramount+ and Showtime later this month in the US, we are refining our content offering to deliver the best streaming experience for subscribers," added the spokesperson.

We await details on whether UK Paramount+ subscribers will also see Star Trek: prodigy removed from the platform, as it is run separately. For example, the UK version of the service does not offer a premium option for 4K and surround sound audio - it is locked at a maximum of 1080p and stereo sound at present.

Of course, even if the show remains on the platform in the region beyond the end of June, there will still be no second season.

CATEGORIES
Streaming
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You’ll often find him playing FIFA Ultimate Team, especially at weekends competing in FUT Champs, and he’s a massive football nut generally. Oh, and he just so happens to have a comic book and action figure collection that no longer fits into his garden office/man cave.

Latest