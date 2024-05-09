Netflix hit show Wednesday just expanded cast for S2 – with these huge names

Netflix's breakout hit Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, just made a bit of a bombshell announcement by confirming a host of new cast members are joining the show's next season. We'll get to the who's who below.

With production already starting on the second season of Wednesday, there are some massive names arriving on the show, some in recurring roles and others as guest stars, ahead of the show's return in 2025 (well, most likely – the release date still isn't official).

If the best streaming service on the market is the one that can pull in the biggest names, Netflix is certainly trying its hardest with this cast list, too. See the reveal trailer below; we'll also link to each actor's IMDB in case you're unfamiliar with their work.

Wednesday season 2 will see Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo all getting recurring roles (some of them having already appeared in the first season).

Billie Piper (of Dr Who fame, among others) is a new addition who will be a regular, apparently, as will Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire), who had been heavily rumoured to be included in the cast. Thandiwe Newton (Westworld) is another big name arriving, although she'll be a guest star rather than in every episode.

That's far from the end of it, though – the guest star list is quite a stunner, with roles popping up for Christopher Lloyd (Doc in Back to the Future), Joanna Lumley (BBC classic Absolutely Fabulous star, dah-ling), Haley Joel Osment (yep, the kid from The Sixth Sense), Heather Matarazzo and Frances O’Connor.

Christopher Lloyd in particular is no stranger to the Addams universe, having played Uncle Fester (now Fred Armisen's role) in two movies in the 1990s, so this is a homecoming for him of sorts.

With Tim Burton signed up for directing duties on at least some of the episodes, it's a bit of a dream team where gothic drama is concerned, so fans of the show's first season should take heart from the announcement.

Still, the second season is going to take a while to arrive, given that production is only just underway. It's expected to land in 2025 at some point, which gives you ages to make sure your home cinema setup is ready for the best in 4K UHD content from Netflix. Time to buy one of the best new OLED TVs on the market, eh?