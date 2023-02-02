Adidas launches brand new label with Wednesday star Jenna Ortega

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After teasing the collaboration with the star of Netflix viral hit Wednesday, Jenna Ortega, yesterday, Adidas announced the launch of its first new label in five decades, Adidas Sportswear. The new line is chockfull of sports-inspired pieces" built with comfort at its core for everyday movements and occasions", Adidas says.

Jenna Ortega's fronting the Spring Summer 23 athleisure collection is no surprise. Her runaway success with the Adam's Family spinoff series and subsequent interviews and press appearances cemented her as a next-generation icon unapologetically expressing all she is and all she stands for.

"The way I express myself, whether this is vocally or aesthetically, is something I personally put a lot of energy into as I know how much power it can have in inspiring others," Jenna Ortega shared, "I am a huge advocate of expressing all your different pursuits, passions, and traits, whether that is through what you do, what you wear or what you champion – which is why I was so excited to work with adidas on this new label."

(Image credit: Adidas )

The adidas Sportswear collection offers specific performance technologies "through simple cutlines, colourways and stripped-back design details, with comfort running through its every fibre," Adidas explains. The two highlights of the new collection are the AVRYN shoes and the Tiro Suit, both of which blend in with the athleisure lifestyle while helping wearers stand out from the crowd. Key details include:

Tiro Suit Collection: Reimagining Adidas’ iconic tracksuit silhouette with a deep heritage in football, the Tiro Suit translates sport design cues specifically for Sportswear. Fronting the collection, the all-black timeless co-ord - Tiro Suit Up Advanced - remains sporty at its core but takes on a new identity, as the classic 3- stripe set brings functionality to the fore whilst maintaining a minimalistic look.

(Image credit: Adidas )

The wider collection features a silk-like striped Express Dress, which takes all the design elements of a wrap-style silhouette, remixed with boasted collars and soft, comfortable ribbed cuffs. Meanwhile, the relaxed fit Express Jersey is inspired by a 90’s football aesthetic with a two-tone colourway and offset white piping with a comfy casual fit. Adidas Sportswear’ will launch worldwide from 9 February 2023 on the Adidas website (opens in new tab), in stores and via the adidas app, with early access available from today.