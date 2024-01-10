Netflix has some huge news for Stranger Things fans

Stranger Things fans awaiting news on the fifth and final season will be thrilled by the latest Instagram post by the show's official account. It shows the entire cast reunited as production starts.

"This is a code red," it reads (via Geo News). "Stranger Things 5 production has officially begun!!!"

As well as the main stars, including Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, and the rest of the gang, you can see the Netflix show's creator's Matt and Ross Duffer as it seems to have been taken during a script read-through session.

Indeed, you can see Finn Wolfhard (Mike) holding some bound papers that will surely a written copy of one of the episodes – sadly you can't read the title.

Thankfully, we already know the name of the first episode – it's reportedly called "Chapter One: The Crawl". No other details on it are available at present.

It is thought that there will be fewer episodes in season 5 than its predecessors (which ran for either 8 or 9 chapters each). However, the Duffer brothers have previously hinted that episodes could be longer to compensate.

They have also stated that the final season will conclude the stories of existing characters, rather than add new faces. That might be why there aren't any additional cast members in this picture.

When will Stranger Things season 5 be released?

We don't know yet when Netflix plans to debut Stranger Things 5, but considering production has literally only just begun it won't be soon. You shouldn't expect anything to appear on the streaming service this year, for sure.

However, it could return in 2025 – likely the summer of that year, as seasons 1, 3 and 4 each premiered in May - July. That'd give the effects team enough time to get the most-eagerly anticipated horror series into the best possible shape. It has to go out with a bang.

How to catch up on Stranger Things

If you haven't watched the first four seasons of Stranger Things yet, you can see them all exclusively on Netflix.

There are 34 episodes available to watch already, so we advise putting aside a few weekends to cram through them all.