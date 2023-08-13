Netflix gets blockbuster sci-fi movie with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Struggling with what to watch? The best streaming services have a host of movies of all ages but if you can't decide between a modern hit or a retro classic full of nostalgia, who you gonna call? Netflix has just added a movie that will please youngsters and those of a certain vintage, and with a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, pretty much everyone else loves it too.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a 2021 movie that was the continuation of the Ghostbusters franchise we needed during a dark time for the world. Now we're pretty much back to normal, it still holds up.

What makes it work is that it doesn't try to be the same as the previous movies in the franchise. For a start, it's set far away from the bustling streets of New York in a quiet Oklahoman town and we now focus on a new generation of Ghostbusters. It does also however pay homage to its predecessors in a genuine way. In fact, this movie is directed and co-written by Harold Reitman, Ivan's son.

Child actors can be infuriating to watch but thankfully that's not the case here with some pedigree choices, Finn Wolffhard from Stranger Things and Mckenna Grace, a teenage actress who has played child versions of seemingly everyone (notably in I, Tonya and Captain Marvel) are excellent as the leads. After moving to their late grandpa Spengler's house, they soon meet Ghostbusters fan and their mentor, Gary Grooberson (great name) played by the ageless Paul Rudd.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Of course, fans of the 80's originals can expect some classic heroes and villains to appear (no spoilers who) but it's the gear and Ecto-1 car that will arguably produce the most nostalgic giggles.

Although remembered as comedies, the original Ghostbusters movies were actually quite scary too, and at times that definitely comes through here. If you loved the recent Jumanji reboots then chances are that this is also right up your street.

With a sequel expected sometime in 2024, now is a great time to get reacquainted with some old faces and some brand-new 'Busters simultaneously.



