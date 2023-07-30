Disney+ getting 2023 sci-fi blockbuster with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes this week

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You know you've made it when both Marvel and DC want your input, James Gunn is in a hallowed position straddling both sides of the comics divide. But at least so far it is Marvel that has had his best work, which is great news for Disney+ subscribers. One of the reasons that it's among the best streaming services is its exclusive rights to the best movies and series from Marvel, and one of the best recent Marvel flicks is coming to Disney+ on August 2nd.

The Guardians of the Galaxy series has always gone its own way and the third instalment, titled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is another brilliantly unique take on the sometimes all too formulaic superhero genre. With a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, I'm not the only one who feels that way.

Even when the quality of Marvel movies has fluctuated, the Guardians have been a constant source of humour, heart and banging soundtracks. The cast has grown to include an ensemble of some of the brightest actors around and the story isn't afraid to take risks.

(Image credit: Marvel Entertainment)

This final movie in the trilogy brings a real focus to everyone's favourite non-raccoon, Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and introduces some characters that comic book fans have been dying to see, like Adam Warlock. I won't spoil anything but if you've grown attached to any of the regular crew, it's best to keep tissues handy. For me the highlight of the Guardians films will always be Dave Bautista's Drax the Destroyer, he is the absolute master of deadpan, but all the characters are given the chance to shine at some point.

Despite some heavier moments, this movie is perfectly balanced (as all things should be) and feels like a worthy antidote to some of Marvel's post-Avengers: Endgame struggles to make its movies feel impactful. If you need some more Guardians afterwards, why not try the excellent game?